The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

9/11: Two victims identified on eve of attack anniversary

The remains of a man and a woman killed in the September 11 attack on the World Trade Center have been identified. This year marks the 22nd anniversary since the attack.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 10, 2023 03:42

Updated: SEPTEMBER 10, 2023 03:43
A person looks toward the Tribute in Light for the remembrance of the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2022. (photo credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
A person looks toward the Tribute in Light for the remembrance of the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2022.
(photo credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Two more victims of the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center have been identified only days before the 22nd anniversary of the tragic event, according to a release by the Chief Medical Examiner on September 8.

The individuals are victims 1,648 and 1,649 since the 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. A total of 2,753 people were killed in the towers and planes, many of whom have yet to be identified.

While the names of the victims are being kept private at the request of their families, it was confirmed that the victims were a man and a woman. 

The last identifications made were in 2021.

The new identifications were made thanks to improved DNA technologies operated by OCME. OMCE has helped identify 60 individuals since the attack.

People visit the 9/11 Memorial, in New York City, US, March 21, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI)People visit the 9/11 Memorial, in New York City, US, March 21, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI)

Official statements on the identification

“As we prepare to mark the anniversary of September 11, our thoughts turn to those we lost on that terrible morning and their families who continue to live every day with the pain of missing loved ones,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “We hope these new identifications can bring some measure of comfort to the families of these victims, and the ongoing efforts by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner attest to the city’s unwavering commitment to reunite all the World Trade Center victims with their loved ones. 

“More than 20 years after the disaster, these two new identifications continue to fulfill a solemn pledge that OCME made to return the remains of World Trade Center victims to their loved ones,” said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham. “Faced with the largest and most complex forensic investigation in the history of our country, we stand undaunted in our mission to use the latest advances in science to serve this promise.”



Related Tags
dna
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
3

Elon Musk vows defamation lawsuit against ADL: 'The irony!'

“Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom of Reach.” Twitter Owner Elon Musk
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by