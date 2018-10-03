settlements israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“I think it's very foolish for the Palestinians, and I also think it would be very foolish for the Israelis, if they don’t make a deal. It’s our only opportunity and it will never happen after this."
By HERB KEINON
The legislation would change the current situation in which Israeli laws do not automatically extend to the West Bank.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered in a terror attack on Tuesday near the West Bank outpost of Havat Gilad.
By JEREMY SHARON
The proposed security plan would cost NIS 3 billion.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Among the projects on the list is new housing for the Jewish community in Hebron.
"There was always supposed to be some notion of expansion into the West Bank, but not necessarily expansion into the entire West Bank."
The fact that the attacker held a work permit – the application process entails detailed background checks by the Israel Defense Forces – indicates a security failure.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Settler leaders immediately lashed out at the EU.
Palestinians have insisted that settlement activity is a stumbling block to peace and the US has frowned on such building.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has resisted taking a position on the issue.
By ADAM RASGON
The homes were in Area B, which is under Palestinian civil control.
The left-wing organization Peace Now called on the government to immediately order the Hebron families removal.
“Price-tag attacks” are acts of vandalism or arson generally associated with Jewish fundamentalist settler youth.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
‘De facto freeze’ would affect Gilo, Har Homa and Pisgat Zeev.
The left claims rapid expansion while the right claims a freeze.
300 Jewish activists from around the world joined Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank over the weekend to reconstruct what they claimed was a former Arab village near the settlement of Maon.
Netanyahu and the US envoy “discussed concrete measures that could help support and advance Palestinian economic development.”
Six Amona evacuees have been on a hunger strike for 14 days to protest the lack of movement on the issue.
At times, it seemed almost like a social happening for the many youths, who came from Ofra itself and beyond to protest and be with their friends.
The High Court of Justice has ruled that the nine stone homes inside the settlement must be razed by March 5.
Abbas said that settlement building was destroying the hope of a two-state solution and would increase instability and extremism.
Arab media has reported that despite constant promises from Trump that the US Embassy in Israel would be moving to Jerusalem, he has no such plans.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Sa’ar expressed hope that Netanyahu raises the issue of sovereignty in his meeting with US president Donald Trump in the White House next Wednesday.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Helene Le Gal condemns Settlements Bill, denouncing it as a unilateral decision made by Israel that serves as yet another roadblock to the two-state solution.
By BECKY BROTHMAN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
If there were about 50 petitions in 2010, last year there were 224, two Civil Administration officials explained.
The High Court of Justice has ordered that the outpost must be destroyed by February 8, because it was built without permits on private Palestinian property.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,JEREMY SHARON
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked speaks in the midst of a fierce debate with regard to the possibility that Israel might advance or even pass legislation to annex Ma'aleh Adumim.
Settlers: Court humiliated us.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,GIL HOFFMAN
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the US to veto the resolution.
By REUTERS
Ultimately, the people of Amona have fallen victim not only to the government, but also to their own pride.
Liberman: No tolerance of violence, but there is empathy for residents.
The master plan’s approval means that contractor Meir Dreinoff can rebuild the two structures which the state had demolished.
On Wednesday the Knesset plans to hold the first of three necessary votes to turn the Regulations Bill into law.
“The Government of Israel condemns the french government decision to implement European Commission directives regarding Israel products originating beyond the Green Line."
The decision means that the only potential reprieve the Amona families have is legislation to retroactively legalize some 2,000 homes in settlements and outposts.
US: “This settlement's location deep in the West Bank… would link a string of outposts that effectively divide the West Bank and make the possibility of a viable Palestinian state more remote,”
“The time has come to make practical moves.”
“Our return to our homeland is our return to our homeland.”
“The settlements I saw here [in the West Bank] reminded me of what we had suffered in South Africa..."
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Right-wing politicians oppose the home demolitions, but have been hard pressed to offer the residents more than words of support.
According to the Attorney General, the provisions of the law infringe on the right to private property that is protected by Israel’s basic law of human dignity and liberty.
Will Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s legal opinion permitting the use of private Palestinian land lead to the approval of the Settlements Regulation Law?
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The "Greater Jerusalem" legislation would put some Jewish settlements in the West Bank under the jurisdiction of Jerusalem's municipality.
The bill in question seeks to legalize the annexation of 19 settlements to the capital and has sparked a heated debate in the government.
Political fights prevent bill that will rebuild settlements.
Gabbay started off the week by making headlines when he said at a Shabbat cultural event in Beersheba that he would not sit in a coalition with the Joint (Arab) List.
Zionist Union leader says statement on future settlement removal was misframed in the media.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JOY BERNARD
Israeli officials say they intend to advance 3,736 settler homes amid criticism that Netanyahu was not building enough in the aftermath of the Obama years.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,MICHAEL WILNER
The court is adjudicating the constitutionality of legislation that could authorize up to 4,000 illegal settler homes on private Palestinian property in exchange for compensation to the landowners.
"We are building the land and settling it," Netanyahu said.
The proposed plan rules out a Palestinian state and calls for Israel to take immediate steps to prevent a two-state solution, including annexing all of Judea and Samaria.
US envoy says Netanyahu and Trump enjoy a "phenomenal" relationship.
By YAAKOV KATZ,HERB KEINON
Liberman, who opposes the new law, said “it causes tremendous damage” to the settlement movement because the legislation can also be applied to illegal Palestinian homes.
Outside the meeting, Netiv Ha’avot residents, mostly children, held a small rally to target ministers as they entered the building.
Since he was elected to the premiership in 2009 and declared his support for a Palestinian state, Netanyahu has walked a careful diplomatic tightrope.
The West Bank hilltop community of Netiv Ha'avot is slated to be demolished by March.
As the Knesset forges ahead with a bill that applies a law to the West Bank, the Left is warning of the "creeping annexation" underway.
UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov warned that Israel was not abiding by UN resolutions as Netanyahu boasts of the construction of a new settlement for Amona evacuees.
Gag order placed on details of arrest, youths were forbidden to have contact with each other.
By JTA
Israel's Right wing puts the pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to forge ahead with settlement construction.
The Prime Minister’s Office had promised the families in December that work would begin on the settlement by last March.
A day after Trump left the Jewish state, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman confidently stated that Israel doesn't need White House approval if it wants to continue building.
Settler leaders have an important message that they want to convey to US President Donald Trump when he lands in Israel next week.
One diplomatic official said that Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman’s rescheduled visit is a clear sign that relations with Ukraine have returned to normal.
European Union, UN, Britain, Jordan and PA condemn creation of community for Amona evacuees.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Nachmias-Verbin: They should deal with the promises they spread around.
By UDI SHAHAM
"I think all members of the security cabinet, and foremost the prime minister, oppose a Palestinian state," Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan told Army Radio.
David Friedman chairs an American nonprofit organization which is funding a newly-approved apartment building in the West Bank.
Deputy Attorney-General Roy Schondorf uttered the harsh statement regarding the Settlements Bill in a brief last month, which was declassified on Monday.
High Court delays demolition by one month; Ofra settlers originally asked for a three-month delay in order to prevent the need to relocate twice.
‘The land is ours and will always be ours, we will build it’
"He'll be fair, as opposed to Obama, whose policy leaned always towards the Arabs."
The legislation could give the Ofra settlement a reprieve from a High Court of Justice ruling that nine homes in their community must be demolished by February 8.
PM calls for "cool heads and patience" to strengthen security, settlements
The state is looking to relocate the Amona outpost to another area of the same hilltop outside of the Ofra settlement.
What were the most talked-about stories in the Knesset this year? And why will next year probably be a boring one for the prime minister?
Every US president in the last five decades has characterized Israel’s settlement enterprise as a lamentable project damaging its long term prospects for peace.
By MICHAEL WILNER
This is the legacy he wanted to leave – that he got tough on Israeli settlements and changed the more than 35-year-old US policy of protecting Israel at the UN.
A White House official said that Obama kept his willingness to abstain close to the chest, telling few in the administration.
Barak: He should leave PM residence again
By GIL HOFFMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
The offer, proposed by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was to relocate the homes to abandoned Palestinian property on the same hilltop.
The settlements bill is meant to allow the state to pay the Palestinian land owners on whose property settler homes were illegally constructed.
The Regulation Bill will remove the final protection for Palestinian landowners in the West Bank
By SARIT MICHAELI
"Supporting the ‘right of Jews to live in Judea and Samaria is also a rational, centrist human-rights position."
By MORTON A. KLEIN
Netanyahu hopes to minimize legislation’s diplomatic damage.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Let no one underestimate the power of Jewish tenacity.
By MICHAEL FREUND
UN Security Council Resolution 2334 doesn’t define who we are. That’s our job.
By DANIEL GORDIS
While thousands are being massacred in Syria, the Security Council wasted valuable time and efforts condemning the democratic State of Israel for building homes in the historic Jewish homeland.
By DANNY DANON
Whether right or wrong, the international community perceives settlements as perilous to the viability of that two-state solution and as opposed to international law.
By MICHAL HATUEL RADOSHITZKY
Once President Obama had signaled his readiness to join in this ritual, there was no reason to expect the other 14 members of the UNSC to break with the traditional Israel- bashing.
By GERALD STEINBERG
No one wanted to see scenes of Jews being forcibly removed from their homes, even if they were built illegally as the High Court of Justice had ruled.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The settlement movement, as highlighted by Amona, has severely warped the country’s moral compass.
By JEFF BARAK