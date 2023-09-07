IDF sets municipal boundaries of 3 outposts legalized in February

The IDF on Wednesday night set the legal boundaries of three of the outposts which the government agreed to legalize as nine new settlements in February.

“Great things are happening with the settlements,” proclaimed Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party).

This “government promotes a right-wing, Zionist and nationalist policy, which views the development of the settlements in Judea and Samaria as an asset to the State of Israel,” he said.

Smotrich, who is also a minister in the Defense Ministry, announced the move to advance the development of the three communities.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem on August 9, 2023. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

Two of the new settlements Avigail and Asael are located in the South Hebron Hills while the third, Beit Hogla is in the Megilot region by the Dead Sea.

Judea and Samaria's newest settlements

Major General Tamir Yadai signed the order Wednesday that set the boundaries of the three settlements.

Yesha Council head and Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Neeman called the move “a significant step.”

He announced the new jurisdiction just one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The US has frowned on any Israeli settlement activity, particularly with respect to the legalization of West Bank outposts.

Last month Deputy US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said, “We strongly oppose the advancements of settlements and urge Israel to refrain from this activity, including the promotion of outposts.

“We take this issue very seriously,” Patel said, particularly since “it impinges on the viability of a two-state solution.”

Washington is looking to finalize a security agreement with Riyadh that would include a normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The deal would include gestures to the Palestinians. Among the suggestions has been a freeze in West Bank settlement activity, including the authorizations of outposts. Netanyahu’s government has been opposed to any such demand in the context of the Saudi deal or in any other context.

Settlement activity has been one of the issues that has created stress between Netanyahu’s government and Washington.

Smotrich announcement comes as Netanyahu has sought to schedule what would be his first meeting with US President Joe Biden since taking office.