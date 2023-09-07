The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF sets municipal boundaries of 3 outposts legalized in February

Two of the new settlements Avigail and Asael are located in the South Hebron Hills while the third, Beit Hogla is in the Megilot region by the Dead Sea.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 01:42
A view of the Maale Adumim settlement in the West Bank, Jan. 28, 2020. (photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)
A view of the Maale Adumim settlement in the West Bank, Jan. 28, 2020.
(photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)

The IDF on Wednesday night set the legal boundaries of three of the outposts which the government agreed to legalize as nine new settlements in February.

“Great things are happening with the settlements,” proclaimed Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party).

This “government promotes a right-wing, Zionist and nationalist policy, which views the development of the settlements in Judea and Samaria as an asset to the State of Israel,” he said.

Smotrich, who is also a minister in the Defense Ministry, announced the move to advance the development of the three communities.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem on August 9, 2023. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90) Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem on August 9, 2023. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

Two of the new settlements Avigail and Asael are located in the South Hebron Hills while the third, Beit Hogla is in the Megilot region by the Dead Sea.

Judea and Samaria's newest settlements

Major General Tamir Yadai signed the order Wednesday that set the boundaries of the three settlements.

Yesha Council head and Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Neeman called the move “a significant step.”

He announced the new jurisdiction just one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

The US has frowned on any Israeli settlement activity, particularly with respect to the legalization of West Bank outposts.

Last month Deputy US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said, “We strongly oppose the advancements of settlements and urge Israel to refrain from this activity, including the promotion of outposts. 

“We take this issue very seriously,” Patel said, particularly since  “it impinges on the viability of a two-state solution.”

Washington is looking to finalize a security agreement with Riyadh that would include a normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The deal would include gestures to the Palestinians. Among the suggestions has been a freeze in West Bank settlement activity, including the authorizations of outposts. Netanyahu’s government has been opposed to any such demand in the context of the Saudi deal or in any other context.

Settlement activity has been one of the issues that has created stress between Netanyahu’s government and Washington.

Smotrich announcement comes as Netanyahu has sought to schedule what would be his first meeting with US President Joe Biden since taking office.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
3

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by