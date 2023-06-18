The government on Sunday fast-tracked the approval process for West Bank settler homes that removed the diplomatic safeguards which have been in place for almost three decades.

Israeli prime ministers and defense ministers have kept a tight hold on the process to avoid diplomatic and security crises that might arise over opposition to the projects, which are widely condemned by the international allies, partially by the Biden administration.

The government moved on the matter as US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf arrived in Israel.

Under the amendment to a 1996 government decision, upper-echelon approval was needed at each stage of the process. Now only initial approval is required and there is no procedure in place for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to weigh in.

The powers granted to Gallant to approve projects have been transferred to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (RZP), who holds a ministerial post within the Defense Ministry.

A general view of houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the West Bank (credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

“The time has come to promote construction in Judea and Samaria without unnecessary bureaucracy and to jumpstart the promotion of the settlements,” Minister for the Development of the Periphery Yitzhak Shimon Wasserlauf (RZP) said.

Halting Palestinian takeover of land in Area C

Such a move is necessary, he said, to halt the Palestinian takeover of land in Area C of the West Bank that would “lead to the establishment of a terror state” in that region.

The left-wing group Peace Now stated that the change would enable unrestricted settlement construction and perpetuate de facto annexation of West Bank territory. It noted that often initial approvals for projects were granted without any public notice. The new procedure would not allow an opportunity for opponents to weigh in on the process, it added.

“The Israeli government's current path towards de facto annexation must be met with resolute opposition,” Peace Now said.

Separately on Sunday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (RZP) announced that plans for 4,560 new settler homes would be advanced when the IDF’s Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria convenes on June 26.

“After the previous government froze the building of thousands of housing units, there is an essential need to restore the succession of work, as was done over the past decade,” said Yesha Council head Shlomo Ne’eman.

“We welcome the publication of the agenda, which includes the approval of hundreds of important housing units in Gush Etzion, Binyamin, Samaria, Elkana, Givat Ze’ev, and the cities of Ariel, Ma’ale Adumim, and Beitar Illit, which have waited and have required building approval for a long time already,” he added.

The Palestinian Authority protested both moves by announcing it planned to boycott Monday’s meeting of the Joint Economic Committee that brings together Israeli and Palestinian officials.

“The #Palestinian leadership will study a number of other measures and decisions for implementation related to the relationship with Israel,” said PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh.