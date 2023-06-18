The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel creates fast track for settlement building, Palestinians cancel meeting

Israeli prime ministers and defense ministers have kept a tight hold on the process to avoid diplomatic and security crises that might arise over opposition to the projects.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JUNE 18, 2023 17:18

Updated: JUNE 18, 2023 18:04
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank (photo credit: REUTERS)
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The government on Sunday fast-tracked the approval process for West Bank settler homes that removed the diplomatic safeguards which have been in place for almost three decades.

Israeli prime ministers and defense ministers have kept a tight hold on the process to avoid diplomatic and security crises that might arise over opposition to the projects, which are widely condemned by the international allies, partially by the Biden administration.

The government moved on the matter as US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf arrived in Israel.

Under the amendment to a 1996 government decision, upper-echelon approval was needed at each stage of the process. Now only initial approval is required and there is no procedure in place for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to weigh in. 

The powers granted to Gallant to approve projects have been transferred to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (RZP), who holds a ministerial post within the Defense Ministry.

A general view of houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the West Bank (credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)A general view of houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the West Bank (credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

“The time has come to promote construction in Judea and Samaria without unnecessary bureaucracy and to jumpstart the promotion of the settlements,” Minister for the Development of the Periphery Yitzhak Shimon Wasserlauf (RZP) said.

Halting Palestinian takeover of land in Area C

Such a move is necessary, he said, to halt the Palestinian takeover of land in Area C of the West Bank that would “lead to the establishment of a terror state” in that region.

The left-wing group Peace Now stated that the change would enable unrestricted settlement construction and perpetuate de facto annexation of West Bank territory. It noted that often initial approvals for projects were granted without any public notice. The new procedure would not allow an opportunity for opponents to weigh in on the process, it added.

“The Israeli government's current path towards de facto annexation must be met with resolute opposition,” Peace Now said. 

Separately on Sunday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (RZP) announced that plans for 4,560 new settler homes would be advanced when the IDF’s Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria convenes on June 26.

“After the previous government froze the building of thousands of housing units, there is an essential need to restore the succession of work, as was done over the past decade,” said Yesha Council head Shlomo Ne’eman.

“We welcome the publication of the agenda, which includes the approval of hundreds of important housing units in Gush Etzion, Binyamin, Samaria, Elkana, Givat Ze’ev, and the cities of Ariel, Ma’ale Adumim, and Beitar Illit, which have waited and have required building approval for a long time already,” he added.

The Palestinian Authority protested both moves by announcing it planned to boycott Monday’s meeting of the Joint Economic Committee that brings together Israeli and Palestinian officials.

“The #Palestinian leadership will study a number of other measures and decisions for implementation related to the relationship with Israel,” said PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh.



Tags Settlements West Bank israel new settlements israeli settlement settlements israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by