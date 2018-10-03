03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid [N-D] credited as the man behind the now defunct UFO investigation program.
By REUTERS
The satellite built by Israel Aerospace Industries was successfully launched on Wednesday, August 1, 2017.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
“Israel is known throughout the world for its daring and innovation,” said Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Climate change collaboration of cosmic proportions is set to be launched on August 1.
"I think that we've made a crucial step towards finding if there is life out there," University of Cambridge astronomer Amaury Triaud told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday.
The ambitious plan comes only five months after a SpaceX rocket burst into flames on the launch pad at the company's original launch site in Florida.
Amos 6 was insured for $330 million, which will cover repayment of bonds, but the Israeli company's share price looks vulnerable.
By GLOBES
Israel is the smallest of a handful of states which have the technology to independently launch unmanned missions into space.
By ROBERT SWIFT/ THE MEDIA LINE
The Russian-built satellite accounted for one third of Spacecom's revenue.
By ADI BEN-ISRAEL/GLOBES
Israeli, Italian space agencies sign memorandum of understanding on satellite project.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Competition, ending on August 30, encourages youngsters aged 12-15 to construct prototype satellite and present idea for an original mission for the spacecraft.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
“When you’re in a space station that circles the Earth every 90 minutes, experiencing multiple sundowns daily, when, precisely, do you get your Jew on?”
By JTA
Israeli scientists make a new discovery.
A team of astronomers stumbled upon “dark matter” – the most mysterious building block of outer space.
Moon lovers will be rewarded this Wednesday night.
By JUDY SIEGEL
Red planet to be recreated near Mitzpe Ramon in the south of Israel.
In space, astronauts have vials with salt and pepper solutions to inject into the food.
The Israeli public is welcomed to take up an interest in space in Hebrew Arabic and English during national space week.
“The intention is not only to promote cooperation between the two institutions, but also among the academic institutions and various companies in the industry."
A magnificent new Hebrew book in which Rehovot scientists answer questions about the world will soon appear in English.
Israeli entrepreneurs have taken their experiments to infinity and beyond.
The satellite will help scientists develop methods for characterizing the Jerusalem ecosystem, thus helping prevent forest fires.
Built by Israel Aerospace Industries, Venus is the world’s smallest satellite of its kind - with all components made in Israel.
Each satellite can cover 700 square kilometers at a time and will supply environmental scientists with invaluable photographs.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Venus, the world’s smallest satellite of its kind, was built by Israel Aerospace Industries.
Studying a specific mineral found in the asteroid family, a group of French and Israeli scientists have been able to distinguish their roots.
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev will attempt to shed light on the hypothetical type of cosmic matter.
The Ramon Foundation and NanoRacks are pairing up to bring outer space closer to Israeli students.
By SHARON UDASIN
“Israel must preserve full communications independence that is not dependent on outside sources,” he said. “One of the solutions is to take immediate action to speed up the production of a new satellite.”
Taken from a height of 520 kilometers, the photo shows students lying on the campus lawn forming the letters ISU – the abbreviation of International Space University.
The new science, technology and spaceminister, MK Ofir Akunis has plans to be more effective in promoting the country’s development.
The vision of SpaceIL is to use the contest to inspire more young Israelis to study science, technology, engineering and math.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Exiting the atmosphere to reach the moon or Mars has been a boon to medical care on Earth, but poses risk to astronauts’ health.
“This is the first time that an Israeli-built device will be carried beyond the Earth’s orbit.”
The official announcement of the California Institute of Technology, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Max Planck Institute in Germany.
Israel's experts in the field will be able to participate in subcommittees and in innovative projects.
The previous agreement to be signed by the ISA and the DLR was in 1995.
International Court of Justice president comes to Israel to decide theoretical scenario.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Bilateral deal is the first between the Israeli and US space agencies since a 1996 agreement expired in 2005.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
SpaceIL hits milestone, rockets ahead of competition in Google race.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The International Astronautic Congress will bring most of the world’s experts in the field to Jerusalem.
Agreement to improve know-how on movement in space, will raise security level of vital satellites that function daily in communications, weather, navigation and predictions.
SpaceIL reaffirms mission to land on the Moon despite contest's end, plans to blast off by the end of this year.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
The project has been developed by a team of researchers headed by Prof. Pini Gurfil, head of the Asher Institute for Space Research and a member of the aerospace engineering faculty at the Technion.
“We’re all about bringing together the online publishing industry and giving our partners and content creators a social community that they can be proud to cultivate.”
The AstroRad Radiation Shield has been devised by Tel Aviv-based StemRad, which has already produced and marketed a belt to protect rescue workers from radiation emitted in nuclear disasters.
"We have waited for this moment for a long time," says SpaceIL CEO Eran Privman.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Spacecom CEO David Pollack also said he does not know what caused the explosion last Thursday that destroyed a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket along with his company's $200 million AMOS-6 satellite.
By ORIT ARFA
Intelligent life on other planets not out of the realm of possibility.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
Irma is expected to hit Florida as a very powerful Category 4 storm on Sunday.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Up to 7.4 million people will travel to observe the total eclipse.
People in buildings several miles from the facility wrote on social media that they felt the blast.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Scientists developed a new technique to analyze chemical maps of the Martian surface obtained by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft.
Thursday would have been the 90th birthday of Ginz, who was killed in Auschwitz at the age of 16.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The satellites, which can be deployed in a short time and at a relatively low cost, will provide satellite technology to the scientific community throughout the TAU campus.
The launch of the 230-foot (70-meter) rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 9:54 a.m. PST (1754 GMT) aimed to deliver 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc.
The explosion was felt throughout NASA’s Cape Canaveral, Florida facility and for several miles around.
Officials say ground control was trying to stabilize the Ofek 11 satellite as they communicate with it.
Space expert tells ‘Post’: Amos-7 possible in two years.
After the Israeli satellite was destroyed Spacecom shares drop by 9 percent.
Aldrin was speaking at the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa last week as part of the SSP2016 session held there by the International Space University.
Israelis aim to send unmanned spacecraft to the moon.
Rona Ramon creates a meaningful legacy out of her double bereavement and grief.
Joseph Weiss blasts short-sighted government planning, lack of investment in research.
Maj.-Gen. (res.) Isaac Ben Israel, chairman of the Israeli Space Agency, told the Post that he expects there to be another Israeli astronaut within the next four to five years.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The decision was made with 117 votes in favor to one vote against from Namibia.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Buzz Aldrin among hundreds of world delegates in Israel for international space conference.
By JOSH DELL
New book: Broken Sky
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
The information gathered by Scott Kelly during his long stay in space will shed more light on the effects of zero gravity on human health.
By IDDO MAGEN
A hole may
be an empty
space, but a
black hole –
the heart of
darkness – is
anything but.
By GUY NIR
A setback or an opportunity?
By BARBARA OPALL-ROME
Garrett Reisman on the wonders and tragedies of a spaceman.
By LAURA KELLY
A round up of news from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
A mechanical engineer’s quest to make the goal of interplanetary transportation a reality.
By BEN FISHER
In honor of Israel Space Week, we talk to a prominent physicist and learn more about plasma rockets.
By CHANOCH NE’EMAN
News briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
From the harsh deserts of the Mideast to the chaotic terrain of Mars: Persian Gulf nation unveils plans of astronomic proportions to build first human settlement on the Red Planet.
Cairo’s new satellites will improve country’s intelligence-gathering capabilities, says Shaul Shay.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Originally, the harvest was celebrated with revelry and frivolity. When this apparently went too far and people overdid the merriment, it evoked stern rebukes from the prophets.
By RAYMOND APPLE
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
The rocket is carrying a satellite for the US National Reconnaissance Office as part of the NROL-76 Mission. Details of the mission remain classified.
Cosmonauts are scheduled to wrap up a 173-day mission on Monday, with a parachute landing in Kazakhstan.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: A rush of energy is expected this week, so pace yourself.
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Your serious side takes over this week and you find little of no patience for frivolity.
The video shows city lights and lightning flashes as the ISS circles the Earth.
Heston Blumenthal spent two years preparing the dishes for the English astronaut Tim Peake.
Following US presidential candidate's uproarious remarks on Muslims, online petition to send real estate mogul "into space and leave him there" garners nearly 30,000 signatories.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: For the time being, keep your thoughts to yourself.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: By the middle portion of this week you will feel a shift as things finally begin to move forward.