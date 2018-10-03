start up nation

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that he has been thinking about this idea since his first term in 1996, but that then it was halted because of opposition from environmental groups.
By HERB KEINON
Each chip costs around $10 – leading to estimated revenue of tens of millions of dollars.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The young and scrappy non-profit Made in JLM is offering hackathons that teach NGOs across the city how to do more with less
By NOA AMOUYAL
Company plans to hire 200 employees in next three years.
International venture capitalists are flocking to Israel’s burgeoning hi-tech scene as a place to invest.
Federation mission meets with innovation leaders.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
PICO managing partner Elie Wurtman: ‘A kid’s mind has not yet been polluted by failure or a loss of confidence.’
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
Amazon said in an announcement that it is seeking to hire scientists, software engineers and product managers for the two offices.
By JTA
Lithuania was ranked the 21st easiest country in the world for starting a new business in 2016, according to the World Bank, compared to Israel’s rank of 50.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and a delegation of Chicago investors, academics, healthcare professionals and water experts came to Israel in search of technology collaborations with the Start-up Nation.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
The expansion by 200 Apps is another sign of how Jerusalem continues to expand as an innovative start-up city and a rising competitor to Tel Aviv as Israel’s central hi-tech hub.
Start-up Nation Central looks to continue to boost Israeli trade through its appointment of Hilton as GM.
A look at the most recent must-know Israeli start-ups.
“The Israeli start-up ecosystem is one of the most mature and advanced ecosystems when it comes to building cutting edge technology.”
By SHARON UDASIN
Lightricks, leading developers of premium image processing software for mobile, was founded in 2013 by five entrepreneurs from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
“Israel is known throughout the world for its daring and innovation,” said Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis.
Serial entrepreneurs Amit Bendov and Eilon Reshef cofounded Gong.io in 2015.
After holding an initial Make It Driveable event in Tel Aviv in 2015, the Ford team decided that returning to Israel was critical.
Fundbox developed a platform that enables small and medium businesses to receive immediate payment for any outstanding invoices that haven’t yet been paid.
IKEA looking to the startup nation for some innovative inspiration.
Self-driving vehicles must be highly secure against attacks on data communications.
70 Israeli start-ups competed; and only three reached the final stage.
The India-based "Swarajya" Magazine recommends its readers take a page of the Israeli book on forming a start-up friendly environment.
By COURTESY
Israel's tech giants take innovation to the next level with advancements in cyber-security, medicine, aeronautics and much more.
While Intendu has a roster of impressive clients in the US, the team is now beginning to pursue its real focus: to bring Intendu from the rehab clinic to the doorstep of patients.
By MATT KRIEGER
“The work methods we are used to were designed at a time when work could only be done in an office."
A new study conducted by an Israeli organization found that women make up only 10% of the Israeli hi-tech employee sector in the Valley, reflecting perhaps the sad reality of today's work force.
Tel Aviv-based delivery app kVisi is trying to take the start up to the next stage.
Since 2003, the Recanati-Kop-Chais-Rashi prize has been awarded to 150 of Israel's most innovative educators.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Five Israeli startups will be selected in cohorts twice a year, for six-month immersive programs.
Amount raised in the fourth quarter was down 8% from the corresponding quarter of 2015.
By GLOBES
ProoV is the first ever so-called “pilot-as-a-service” company, and the only one in the world currently.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
Imagine a scenario where cells and tissues can be engineered to secrete a range of therapeutic proteins that can help the body generate its own healing process.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Software developed at Israel's Technion is slated to make scientific research accessible to the wider public in ways it never was before.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
BiomX is planning future treatments for Crohn's Disease, colitis, and even cancer.
Spectory is a development and design company that guides entrepreneurs through tortuous terrain towards their dreams.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
The third annual ShukTech, a collaborative event with Jerusalem’s Development Authority (JDA), will turn the city’s celebrated outdoor marketplace into a tech hub.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Splitty, an Israeli travel-tech start-up, has figured out a way to “hack” your hotel reservation and separate it into at least two bookings, opening you up to many more discounts.
OurCrowd is banking on the future of artificial intelligence disruption.
With record-breaking acquisitions of Israeli start-ups by multinational corporations in 2017, what does 2018 have in store for Israel?
These Israeli start-ups were featured at the 2107 Exponential Medical Conference in San Diego last week.
By MAYA ELHALAL
Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Environmental Protection Ze'ev Elkin tells the 'Post' about Israel's plans to turn Jerusalem into a high-tech hub.
"Despite being a small country, we manage as a country to really provide leadership in the world with some of our technology capabilities."
'The Jerusalem Post' visited the AT&T Foundry in Ra’anana on Monday, as senior executives from the company’s US-based innovation division stopped by the site as part of their trip to Israel.
“The move in locomotion from gasoline to electric, while being a crucial step, I now realize will also someday be seen as an historical footnote,” said Maniv founder Michael Granoff.
Intuition Robotics, known for developing the Elli•Q aging companion, announced on Tuesday that the company received a $14 million investment in a Series-A financing round.
Cannes Lions is continuously searching for the next hot thing
Fresh from the news of its $15b sale to Intel, Mobileye and its founders set their sights on OrCam, designed to help people with vision and reading disabilities.
Affordable device traps humid air on-demand.
OurCrowd managing director: “It’s sort of a two-way bridge being built between Australia and Israel.”
Be on the look out for these five Israeli startups.
Yokee Music – headquartered in Yehud in central Israel – is the proprietor of the flagship Yokee karaoke app, Yokee Guitar and Yokee Piano.
Israeli tech company behind Iron Dome system to help sync New Zealand electricity grid.
Hunt is on for next Israeli 'unicorn'
The 8200 Social Program is supported by six leading partners: ICL, Naschitz-Brandes-Amir, Amdocs, KPMG, Bank Hapoalim and Nefesh B’Nefesh.
“We thought that in our day and age you should be able to find what you need in one place - but in reality there was no place like this.”
The Israeli start-up behind the innovative and life-saving missile defense system Iron Dome will now lend infrastructure support to New York's largest public power organization.
Israeli companies and startups are now being invited to partake in the economic boom in North Rhine-Westphalia.
Venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg discusses innovation, aliya and the Purim story
Ahead of Under 30 Summit EMEA, Forbes editor Randall Lane lauds Israeli entrepreneurship.
Two Israeli entrepreneurs seek to use all their hometown resources to help support the Rwandan capital of Kigali on its journey to becoming the African Start-up Nation.
By SHTERNY ISSEROFF
The start-up nation brings its innovative talents to man's best friend with a new service aimed at helping Tel Aviv's resident dogs.
Prof. Yoav Shoham, a principal scientist at Google, believes that a more inclusive hi-tech sector will help the country maintain its competitive edge as the startup nation.
Much like the current internet, geospatial targeting could lead to a bombardment of unwanted proximity advertising.
By HENDRIK KLEINSMIEDE
An inside look at the Israeli tech industry.
A look inside Israeli tech.
The four topics that I think will generate and require special attention in 2017.
By GILAD PELEG
The Israeli company, eVigilo, specializes in mass-notifications and has been using its innovative technology to save countless lives.
‘In order to have trust, you need to get to know each other’
Yet behind the fine print lies a more pressing question – whether the authority and the Interior Ministry have hired the requisite staffers to expedite relieving the jobs backlog.
This will be the first time Forbes organizes a global event, instead of a regional one, for the “30 Under 30” members.
Also on Wednesday, OurCrowd announced the launch of its Labs/02 seed-stage incubator, meant to invest in up to 100 early-stage start-ups over the next decade.
Named the “2018 Combating Terrorism Technology Start-up Challenge,” the contest is being held in Israel for the third time – after previous competitions in 2014 and 2016.
While it may sound cocky, the company has a track record that’s hard to beat.
A look at how JNF is helping Israel be at the forefront of revolutionizing how water is treated, and many countries are lapping up that knowledge
Corephotonics Ltd filed a lawsuit against Apple, saying it expected compensation and that Apple stole their patent.
By REUTERS
Israeli startup Muvix wants to revolutionize your movie-watching experience.
By AMY SPIRO
Israeli cyber, hi-tech abilities are breaking the Arab boycott.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Israeli Arabs, though comprising only 17.5% of the country's population, are quickly integrating into the hi-tech sector, boosting the economy.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
The Holy City is on the verge of breaking into the world’s top 20 start-up ecosystems.
Mediterranean Biennale features works from more than a dozen countries
By ARIANE MANDELL
“Immigrants are more entrepreneurial than the rest of the population because normally when you are new to a country, you have more of a tendency to create your own business.”
By JAMIE HALPER
How does a former sanctions and terrorism specialist at the United States Treasury and Defense Department end up writing a book about Israeli innovation? The answer makes for an interesting story.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The goal of the P.I.E Challenge is to bring about a revolution in math learning, so that each student can learn for five-unit math in a way that has been individually structured.
Israel’s growth exemplifies how ingenuity overcomes adversity
By GLENN YAGO
Today we are also secured by our ties in trade, investment, security, cooperation, technology and science, for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.
By DAVID A. DANGOOR
Kushner should be applauded for his honesty.
Geographical distance, low representation in higher education and gaps in formal education – can all be advantages when given an equal opportunity.
By IFAT BARON
Israel's Ambassador to the UN describes his American counterpart as almost Israeli in her directness and her visit here as a huge opportunity for Jerusalem's diplomacy.
By DANNY DANON
Before Israeli entrepreneurs launch successful start up companies and go on to gain global acclaim, they make a stop at the IDF. Why does everyone insist on keeping it a so-called "secret"?
By LIOR AKERMAN
Equal educational opportunities for Beduin children or Arab society are no longer simply a matter of justice, but an economic necessity.
By DANA WEISS
The startup nation has been working on overdrive lately.
By ANDREW TOBIN / JTA
One of the largest TED events in Israel, TEDxWhiteCity, will be held this upcoming Wednesday at the Israeli-Opera Performing Arts Center in Tel Aviv.
By MARTINA BIALEK