suez canal

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Port Said court also convicted in absentia the man's two alleged Israeli handlers to life in prison.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Ships near southern entrance to Suez Canal; not expected to pass through to Mediterranean for another couple days, Egyptian maritime source says.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Kadima MK Avi Dichter made it from Sharm e-Sheikh home safely despite a bullet hitting helicopter’s rotor.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Israelis panic when approached by Egyptian coast guard, dump weapons overboard, arousing suspicions; detainees eventually released.
President tells audience of Spanish diplomats and opinion makers that Europe is also in danger from Tehran's nuclear program.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Egyptian Foreign Ministry confirms that authorities received request; Suez Canal official says Defense Ministry to process application.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iranian ships not seen among daily convoy after Lieberman calls the planned transit a "provocation."
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND YAAKOV KATZ
Lieberman: This is a provocation that proves the Iranians’ overconfidence is growing from day to day.
Navy to track ships as they cross Suez Canal en route to Syria, "a provocation that proves Iranians' overconfidence," FM says.
Some Egyptians believe only narrow clique of military officers benefit from aid, not the average Egyptian.
By STEVEN SOTLOFF/THE MEDIA LINE
JPost special feature: Library of Congress collection that documents Israel before the creation of the state.
By LENNY BEN-DAVID
Israel counts on military sales to ensure that US retains a certain level of influence over the interim and future governments in Cairo.
Iran sent 2 warships through the Suez Canal this week. Does Israel’s test of the Arrow 2 on the same day send a sufficient message of deterrence?
Cairo paper reports: Israel asks Egypt to block Iranian aid ships.
Rebels retake control over eastern town of Brega from Gaddafi loyalists; US says Libya could sink into civil war unless Libyan leader quits.
By REUTERS
US says Libya could sink into civil war unless Gaddafi quits; Libyan leader replaces two ministers who defected to support the uprising; UN Human Rights council suspends Libya.
American, Israeli warships reportedly cross Suez.
Ships from Iran's 18th fleet cross Suez Canal, dock in Syria for second time in a year, Mehr reports.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Admiral Sayari tells naval personnel that members of Iran's 18th fleet crossed canal "second time since Islamic revolution."
2 naval vessels receive Egyptian permission to sail into Mediterranean, likely en route to Syrian coast.
FARS reports Iranian military submarines reportedly entering Red Sea for first time to collect info, identify other countries' combat vessels; report comes after previous Iranian ships sent to combat piracy in Gulf.
Statements from Teheran on sailing of Gaza aid flotilla differ.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
New information emerges on the Gibli documents and the Lavon Affair.
By YOSSI MELMAN
For a better Egypt to emerge, the US must stay out of Egyptian politics.
By TAWFIK HAMID
Egypt could have prevented the Iranian warships from entering the Suez Canal by repeating the claim it made in the 1950s to Israel, namely that the ships present a threat to its defense.
By ROBBIE SABEL
The future Egyptian government must be rational and realize that adhering to the terms set out in the 1979 peace treaty with Israel is in the vital interests of the country.
Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yitzhak Brik played a major part in stopping the Egyptian advance during the Yom Kippur War.
By ABRAHAM RABINOVICH
Egyptian president says Egypt would help the local police and reassure the Israelis through role as guarantor.
Project to attempt to boost Egyptian economy struggling with political turmoil since 2011.
Shipping sources say they heard 2 explosions at the Panama-flagged ship passed through the waterway.
Al-Arabiya says ship to enter the Suez Canal Saturday; Syrian National Coalition urges Egypt to search vessel.
Egyptian defense minister says army deployment to cities shaken by violence meant to protect Suez Canal; death toll rises to 52.
'Al Ahram' reports Iranian agents offered 2 Egyptian men 50m. Egyptian pounds to carry out attack on Israeli vessel.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
'Al Ahram' reports Iranian agents offered 2 Egyptian men 50,000 Egyptian pounds to carry out attack on Israeli vessel.
Tehran's defense minister says traversing to Mediterranean twice in one year proves sanctions are ineffective; navy ships are said to sailed as show of support for Assad, provided training for Syrian navy.
"Freedom and Justice" party leader: "We must place regulations on tourists wishing to visit Egypt."
By DAVID E. MILLER / THE MEDIA LINE
Iranian naval commander says ships' passage shows that Israel "and other enemies could not take any actions against us whatsoever."
Vessels that were described by Israel as a "provocation" leave the Mediterranean, head towards Red Sea, canal official says.
Vessels that were described by Israel as a "provocation" are slated to leave the Mediterranean Sea, canal official says.
After traveling through Suez Canal, vessels dock in Latakia seaport; Iranians reject Israeli criticism, say ships pose no threat.
Shalom: Iran’s goal is to show the Arab world ‘who the new leader is’; Islamic Republic's naval vessels haven't sailed through canal since 1979.
By YAAKOV KATZ AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canal officials say Islamic Republic's naval vessels enter canal for first time in 3 decades; ships expected to reach Mediterranean within hours.
Canal officials say the frigate, supply ship have entered canal marking the first time in 30 years Iran's military ships have traveled the waterway.
Canal officials say 2 vessels begin passage through waterway marking 1st time since 1979 that Iranian military ships have transited canal.
Canal officials say 2 naval vessels expected to start transit of strategic waterway in next 24 hours; ships expected to pay $290,000 fee.
Netanyahu tells cabinet that Iran is trying to "expand its influence in the region"; conflicting reports on warships passing through canal.
After conflicting reports, Iranian media says ships heading towards Syria; Suez Canal official says vessels not in canal.
After conflicting reports, Suez Canal official says vessels due to arrive in Mediterranean on their way to Syria.
Suez Canal Authority official says ships did not enter canal, army could approve crossing for Iranian naval vessels at any point.
News agency says authorities approve request from Iranian diplomats who offer assurances that ships won't have nuclear or chemical material.
Tehran insists frigate, supply ships are on their way to Syria; Canal official initially said request to pass was withdrawn.
By YAAKOV KATZ AND HERB KEINON AND AP
Protesters disheartened as Egyptian president vows to remain in office until September elections, fails to resign immediately as had been rumored.
By O. KESSLER, H. KEINON, G. HOFFMAN, H. L. KRIEGE
Egyptian president says he will pass on some of his authority to his vice president; "I will not refrain from punishing those who have committed crimes against our youth."
"We're almost there!" protesters say as hundreds of thousands gather in Cairo's Tahrir Square amid reports that Egyptian president could be poised to hand over his powers.
CIA chief says there is "strong likelihood" Egyptian president will meet protester demands; hundreds of thousands gather in Cairo saying "the people want end of the regime" and "Allahu akbar."
CIA chief says there is "strong likelihood" president will meet protester demands; hundreds and thousands gather in Cairo saying "the people want end of the regime" and "Allahu akbar."
Ruling party chief says president will meet protester demands; thousands of doctors, lawyers leave work for second day to join anti-gov't protesters in Cairo's Tahrir Square as protests enter 17th day.
Doctors, lawyers leave work for second day to join anti-gov't protesters in Cairo's Tahrir Square as protests enter 17th day; crowds gather in Suez Canal city angry at lack of housing.
Maplecroft predicts army may intervene, fears disruption of Suez Canal and Sumed pipeline to raise int'l shipping, oil prices.
Group also suspected of plotting attacks in Suez Canal, sending operatives to aid Gaza terrorists
AP AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Train to link Eilat, Tel Aviv will create alternative to the Suez Canal for Asian-European cargo, reduce travel to 2 hours.
By HERB KEINON
A look at the Suez Canal, one of the most important engineering projects of the 19th century.
By RAMI SHALHEVET
A project is a success if it achieves its objective and is completed on time and within budget.
By STEPHEN COHEN
Migrants from Africa put the onus for granting asylum on the first nation they escape to, not some other country farther away.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
We cannot afford a situation where, while the prime minister appeals to the world for understanding on the Iran issue, he is being shot in the foot by his own defense minister.
By HIRSH GOODMAN
The US’s rapid fall from regional power is everywhere in evidence.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
It’s nice, and perhaps even noble, to hope for free elections throughout the region, but dangerously naïve to think they are a panacea.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Forging passports, especially by an ally, is considered a slap in the face.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Interior Minister proposes postponement of parliamentary elections, Al Jazeera reports.