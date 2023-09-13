The G20 summit has unveiled a potentially game-changing economic corridor that envisions knitting together India, Saudi Arabia, and Europe - which would involve key hubs in the UAE, Israel, Greece, and other countries. It has huge potential and links up with other initiatives such as the Negev Forum and the I2U2 group of Israel, India, the UAE, and the US. The US and EU support the new initiative.

All this seems to be great news with ships sailing in the right direction. It appears to dovetail with visions for the Abraham Accords on their third anniversary. Here is a blueprint for the next stage of normalization, perhaps. However, critics point out that much work needs to be done.

Some wonder how this corridor is cheaper than using existing networks, such as the Suez Canal. Others wonder if it will actually receive the investment it needs to get off the ground. Some countries likely want to shift the corridor. Turkey and Qatar, for instance, will be non-plussed.

This means there are some elephants in the room, one of which is China. The US wants to shift global trade away from China as part of increasing tensions with them.

This is not what the countries in the Gulf want. They have been hosting large Chinese delegations. They want to work with China and have an independent policy. India also wants an independent policy. It is not as sour on Russia as the West. Brazil, the next G20 host, doesn’t mind Russia either. India does have issues with China but is a strategic partner to Israel. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has reconciled with Iran. EUROPEAN UNION President Ursula von der Leyen is flanked by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in New Delhi, last Saturday. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

This means nothing about the new corridor is a simple story. It is not an alternative to China’s Belt and Road. It might plug into Belt and Road in some areas. While some European countries such as Italy are moving away from China’s Belt and Road, not everyone is concerned about it. In other areas, it is clearly a potential rival both to Belt and Road and to Iran’s North-South economic corridor, and also the corridor that goes via Turkey to Central Asia.

That doesn’t mean that multiple routes can’t work at the same time. It does mean though that there will be countries looking askance at this new initiative.

Regarding Israel and the Abraham Accords

In terms of Israel and the Abraham Accords. There is a lot to work with here. Israel, Greece, and Cyprus are working closely together. I2U2 already includes key elements of the new corridor and so does the Negev Forum. Therefore, the pieces of the corridor already exist. The UAE is already a huge shipment hub.

Arab News reported, citing the Kingdom's state TV, that “Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between India, the Middle East, and Europe for the construction of a new economic corridor.

“The crown prince signed a memorandum of understanding with the United States, India, United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union to establish the new economic corridor linking India, the Middle East, and Europe,” the report continued.

There is a timetable, which makes this perhaps more relevant than the East-Med pipeline idea, which so far has not gotten off the ground. The timetable is calling for working groups to meet in 60 days. However, for Israel to play a key role, it needs a seat at the table. Israel was not at the G20, nor in BRICS, the SCO, or other groups that may have something to say.

The US backs this plan and so does the EU. The EU apparently also wants to see a trans-African corridor that would go through the Angolan port of Lobito through to Zambia. That would be good news considering the current instability in the Sahel, it could improve central and southern Africa.