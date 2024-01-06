Al-Aqsa Flood and the Israeli Right’s future

Al Rai, Kuwait, December 27

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

In the aftermath of Israel’s crushing defeat on October 7, a severe dilemma now confronts Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. This defeat has not only put an end to Israel’s longest-reigning leader and prominent symbol of extremism, but also raised questions about the future of the right-wing movement and its far-reaching influence on Israeli politics and society.

For the past three decades, the right-wing has maintained control over Israel, a rather ironic situation considering that its dominance was largely shaped by the country’s ongoing conflicts with both internal and external resistance movements.

This implies that the right-wing’s hold on power stems from several factors: the increasing favor toward right-wing ideologies among the populace, the prioritization of security concerns above all else in public opinion, and the impressive ability of right-wing leaders to convince the public that Israel’s existence, security, and prosperity rely heavily on strict policies relating to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The recent events, known as the “Al-Aqsa Flood” attack, have dealt a severe blow to the right-wing’s influence, particularly its credibility in safeguarding Israel’s survival and stability. Unlike previous clashes Israel engaged in with Hamas, which aimed to bolster the Right, including the four Gaza conflicts since 2008, Al-Aqsa Flood stands as Israel’s most disastrous defeat by far.

This incident laid bare the vulnerabilities of security and intelligence plans, exposing the fallacy of right-wing narratives asserting Israel’s invincibility. Especially significant is the fact that this defeat was inflicted by a resistance organization with limited military capabilities, confined to a besieged area. Consequently, the Al-Aqsa Flood attack has drained the right-wing’s source of support. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a government conference at Hakirya base in Tel Aviv on December 31, 2023 (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

As a result, the Right will likely disappear from the Israeli domestic political landscape for a considerable duration, possibly spanning a decade or longer. However, this doesn’t mean that the right-wing inclination within society will wane or vanish altogether. It will continue to exist under centrist or left-wing governments, where it will undoubtedly exert influence, albeit in specific areas and on certain matters, and in a rational manner. Advertisement

In simpler terms, future Israeli governments are likely to adopt less extreme or more moderate right-wing policies, particularly when it comes to the Palestinian issue.

The shift is supported by two main factors. Firstly, there has been a significant transformation in Israel’s social and political landscape. While the majority of society still leans toward the Right, there have been changes over the past two decades due to waves of immigration. This has led to a diverse youth population, comprising various nationalities that do not necessarily align with strict religious beliefs or the authority of religious leaders.

Many of them identify as secular and have embraced more left-wing or centrist ideologies. Israeli reports indicate that this new segment of society played a key role in the protests against the Netanyahu government, which lasted for nine months and focused on the role of the judiciary. The strength and persistence of these demonstrations show the growing influence of those advocating for a more balanced approach.

The second factor to consider is the US’s involvement and support of Israel in the Gaza war. Officials from US President Joe Biden’s administration have been critical of Netanyahu’s government, particularly regarding settlement expansion and the judicial reforms.

According to insiders in decision-making circles in Washington, the Gaza war will have a lasting impact on Israeli-American relations. It will force a reevaluation of these relations, pushing the US to intervene more assertively to prevent the right-wing’s continued dominance in Israel. Failure to address this issue will be disastrous for Washington, which is bound by long-standing commitments to protect Israel. Consequently, this will necessitate ongoing American engagement in the region.

Furthermore, the continued right-wing control will impede Washington’s plans for the post-war era, which heavily rely on reviving the two-state solution. Unfortunately, the right-wing vehemently rejects this approach. It is undeniable that the Al-Aqsa Flood has dealt a blow to the prospects of the Israeli right-wing, at least in the short term.

However, it is important to acknowledge that the right-wing ideology and influence within Israeli society will persist, albeit at a slower pace due to shifting internal dynamics. In our estimation, this will lead to a return to Israel’s previous policies under pressure from the US. These policies will aim to achieve stability in the conflict rather than a comprehensive solution, relying on time and strategic maneuvering with other issues. – Dana Al-Enezi

Integrating Sharia with modern sciences and humanities

Makkah, Saudi Arabia, December 28

The field of Sharia sciences encompasses the study of various aspects of Islamic law, ranging from the interpretation of the holy Quran to the analysis of hadiths [Muhammad’s sayings], belief systems, and jurisprudence principles. These sciences aim to thoroughly comprehend and shed light on the intricate details of Islam, offering invaluable insight into our lives as human beings.

Yet, it is important to acknowledge that this field of study isn’t detached from natural sciences. It is not detached from other fields of study. Instead, it holds a symbiotic relationship with other disciplines, influencing and being influenced by numerous areas of study.

This symbiosis extends into areas such as grammar, morphology, natural sciences, history, literature, and even the ever-growing realm of technology. It is imperative to harness the potential of these fields to further enhance the study of Sharia sciences and employ them for their benefit. However, it is crucial for the Sharia sciences to not confine themselves to a classical approach that may not align with the demands of the modern age.

Instead, the field must actively engage with other areas of scholarship. Consequently, we advocate for the revitalization of the Sharia education curriculum, ensuring it is integrated within the broader context of academic curricula. This approach will promote interdisciplinary learning and equip students with a more holistic understanding of the subject matter.

There is no denying that sciences, including Sharia sciences, share a common goal: to serve humanity and guide us into the depths of the world. Sharia sciences, being a pillar and lever for various other fields of study, must integrate with modern sciences to truly comprehend the world around us.

Let us not forget that the first verse revealed to our esteemed Messenger was “Read in the name of thy Lord who created,” emphasizing the pursuit of knowledge as an obligation for all, regardless of their specialization. To consider religious sciences as separate from everyday life is a mistake. Sharia science should be the focal point of all aspects of life and its sciences.

Islam is a vibrant religion that encompasses myriad profound teachings designed to enlighten and guide humanity. Within our sacred text, the holy Quran, lies a treasure trove of cosmic wonders that continue to captivate the interest of researchers in the West. It is replete with revelations about the natural world, social dynamics, and even the intricacies of the human mind.

These revelations call upon us to foster collaboration between Islamic and academic institutions, allowing us to revive the invaluable teachings of Islamic law and extract their immense benefits. Embracing this interdisciplinary approach will undoubtedly serve the greater good of society, enriching the broader pursuit of knowledge.

We recognize the significance of the Association of Islamic Universities collaborating with academic institutions in fostering openness. The primary objective of education is to construct a better world for humanity, as ordained by our Creator.

Given our expertise and experience, we are prepared to contribute intellectually to establish a humanistic Islamic university curriculum. This curriculum will address the evolving needs of our advancing society and integrate the teachings of Sharia with humanitarian values. Let us remember that our work will be observed by Allah, his messenger, and the faithful believers. – Muhammad Ali Al-Husseini

The Suez Canal and the sea lane conflict

Al-Ittihad, United Arab Emirates, December 28

The Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb strait hold immense significance in the realm of global trade, serving as crucial sea lanes overseen predominantly by Arab nations. The former enables the smooth passage of 35% of the world’s daily oil exports, encompassing 85% of Asian oil exports and 20% of gas exports. The latter facilitates about 10% of all oil trade. Moreover, the Strait of Hormuz bears an additional distinction as a conduit for 12% of the overall volume of international trade.

Notably, 98% of this figure is attributed to the Suez Canal, solidifying its pivotal importance to global trade since its inauguration more than 150 years ago.

The connection between the two straits and the Suez Canal has bestowed upon the Arab region an unparalleled strategic importance. No other region can boast the same economic, military, and geopolitical advantages. Consequently, any threats to the closure or safety of this trio have sparked international concern.

Currently, the Houthi militias in Yemen pose a serious threat to Bab el-Mandeb, causing damage to numerous ships that traverse this vital corridor each day. In response, major maritime transport companies such as Denmark’s Maersk, Taiwan’s Evergreen, and the British oil giant BP have decided to suspend the passage of their vessels through Bab el-Mandeb. Instead, they have opted to redirect their ships through the waters of the Cape of Good Hope.

This alternative route incurs significant additional costs and triples the transit time but is deemed necessary to mitigate the risks. In terms of expenses, it is ultimately the end consumer, primarily in Europe and Asia, including the Arabian Gulf region and Arab nations as a whole, who bears the burden.

Moreover, distributors are capitalizing on these advancements to further increase prices, surpassing the additional transportation costs they have incurred as a result. And the Suez Canal holds immense significance for the Egyptian economy.

As previously mentioned, the Suez Canal and Bab el-Mandeb are intertwined in their importance. Without the Suez Canal, Bab el-Mandeb would not have gained such prominence, and vice versa. This has led to hasty assumptions regarding the development of alternative routes, including the utilization of newly constructed roads or seizing opportunities presented by the climate crisis that allows ships to navigate the Arctic.

In reality, none of these proposed projects, such as the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative or the Indo-European Corridor passing through the Arabian Peninsula and the Arctic, can truly replace the Suez Canal. Moreover, the Belt and Road Initiative is facing challenges, particularly concerning its reliance on numerous African countries.

Additionally, operating consistently in the Arctic comes with significant risks and is highly dependent on unpredictable climate conditions. These factors may result in losses for transportation companies.

It is important to note that these new projects aim to cater to the exponential growth in international trade volume, a demand that the Suez Canal alone cannot accommodate, despite its recent expansion efforts. Therefore, the current situation in Bab el-Mandeb is simply part of a larger geopolitical conflict. The Houthis are just a weak tool and a proxy that cannot be relied upon as a formidable force. If the managing forces of the conflict decide to intervene, the Houthis can be easily subdued.

They are nothing more than pawns on a massive chessboard. Exploiting the Israeli war in Gaza and its devastating impact on the Palestinian people, the Houthis try to gain advantages at the expense of Palestinians. Yet, their hostile actions have had a more temporary impact on the revenues of the Suez Canal, an essential financial tributary for Egypt, rather than significantly affecting Israel. These revenues, amounting to $10 billion last year, are of great importance to the desperate needs of the Palestinian people, which Egypt is keen on supporting.

It should be noted that these effects on the Suez Canal are only temporary. The current crisis will soon come to an end, restoring the Suez Canal to its prominent status as the most significant maritime route in the world. No other proposed projects will be able to rival or replace the unparalleled significance of the canal. – Dr. Muhammad Al-Asoomi

Translated by Asaf Zilberfarb.