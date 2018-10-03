terrorism in middle east

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"I used to take pride in the fact that I would describe myself as a ‘British-born’ Israeli. I feel no pride about that now.”
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The organization, which has been classified as a terrorist entity by both the EU and the US, boasts of preparing for a major conflict with Israel.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
A senior IDF commander warns that Islamic Jihad is likely to strike back after the Jewish state destroyed a terror tunnel that infiltrated Israeli territory.
By UDI SHAHAM
The incident was unusual as, until now, terror attacks during the last two years were perpetrated by Palestinians without work permits.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Hamas-affiliated group Shabab al-Aksa was outlawed in 2011.
Jewish victim in critical condition, Arab suspect arrested at scene after tackled by witnesses
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"We want to feel safe again," says resident of Halamish.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The Mideast Quartet envoys also condemned the attack.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,HERB KEINON
Russia envoy: Hamas, Hezbollah are "radical organizations which sometimes adhere to extremist political views."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Gilad Sharon, the son of the late PM Ariel Sharon, doesn't believe that the current state of affairs allows for a development of a potential peace accord between Israel and the Palestinians.
As Israel begins construction of an underground barrier to thwart attack tunnels from Gaza, the Islamic group will have to decide whether to react or lose a strategic option.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The 23-year-old suspect resides in the West Bank, was recruited in Turkey and trained on Syrian soil. He was arrested before he could carry out deadly terror attacks against Israelis.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
A total of 100 attacks recorded in January left 16 wounded in total, according to Shin Bet’s monthly report.
By JTA
“Women are not supposed to blow themselves up... They are supposed to stay at home and give birth – 'preferably to boys' – and care for their families."
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Conclusion contradicts civilian claim that soldiers were reluctant to shoot due to Azaria verdict.
The statement said that the council finds any acts of terrorism “criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation.”
There were no reported injuries to Israeli forces.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
No injuries to soldiers, search underway for suspects behind bomb.
Terrorist is shot and killed by security forces on scene; five-year-old suffers head wound in separate rock-throwing incident in West Bank.
Likud Minister Gilad Erdan blamed the sudden spike on Palestinian incitement on social media during the holiday period, when an increased number of Jews visit the Old City and the Temple Mount.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ADAM RASGON,DANIEL K. EISENBUD,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Massalha's house was located in the village of Kafr Haja, near Nablus in the West Bank.
The judgment was the first terror financing judgment against a major bank in US history.
Police apprehended the terrorist, a resident of the Palestinian territories, after a short chase.
PM pans Israeli Arab MKs' condemnation of Hezbollah terror listing.
By LAHAV HARKOV,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Hadash and Balad slam the move to label Hezbollah a terrorist organization.
Assailant succumbs to wounds hours after security forces shoot him following attempt to flee.
By BEN HARTMAN
ISA: One of the suspects accessed the internet to learn how to assemble bombs.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Rabbi Reuven Birmacher, 45, and Ofer Ben Ari, 46, remembered as exemplary, courageous men and Jews.
One person was stabbed in Hebron in a terror attack, while in a separate criminal attack, a tourist was stabbed in Bethlehem following a monetary dispute.
Ahmed Alfaleet, who served 20 years in prison for murdering an Israeli in 1992, spoke at an event hosted by the Queen Mary University Palestine Solidarity Society via online in January.
Similar fatwas appear to have yielded scant results in the Middle East where the practice is used by Islamic State and other militant groups.
By REUTERS
There were 44 child suicide bombings in West Africa last year, up from four in 2014, UNICEF said, mostly in Cameroon and Nigeria.
Sending bullets by post is a way that Italy's organized crime groups have traditionally threatened their enemies.
Israel becomes full member of European parliamentarians' committee on countering terrorism.
By LAHAV HARKOV
In retrospect, should security forces have heeded the signs from al-Karim's online persona more seriously?
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
‘A democracy eats itself up in small bites,’ warns expert Brian Michael Jenkins.
There are also almost-wins, which later get knocked down or are at least put on hold.
Hodaya Nechama Asulin has been unconscious since the explosion in March 2011.
Visitors, mostly from the US, come to learn from the IDF's experienced trainers how to deal with potential terror threats.
Rivlin: Our hearts go out to family.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Although this is an internal Palestinian battle, there is concern in Jerusalem that – as was the case in 2014 – Hamas might respond by restoring to its default mode: attacking Israel.
By HERB KEINON
Gift to memorialize Alan Beer and 16 others murdered by terrorist in 2003 Jerusalem suicide bombing.
35% drop in complaints at participating police stations.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Payments to PA have been quietly cut in proportion to salaries doled to terrorists’ families.
At least 29 Coptic Christians perished in the brutal attack when terrorists stormed the bus they were riding on their way to a monastery outside of Cairo on Friday morning.
As Jerusalem continues to reel from Friday's terror attack at the capital's light rail, Israeli politicians lament the increase in Islamic terrorism in Israel and across the globe.
The approximately NIS 3,000 monthly reward is consistent with the PA’s longstanding law.
"Anyone who plots, plans, or considers carrying out an attack will know that his family will pay a heavy price for his actions," says Interior Minister.
Speaking publicly about the incident for the first time, Peled maintained that throughout the ordeal, her soldiers were "locked and loaded," remaining vigilant through the ordeal.
Layan Nasser laid to rest in Tira; funeral attended by several Joint List MKs, but not by any representatives of the government.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Cell made up of Israeli-Arabs had been planning to attack soldiers in retaliation for the banning of the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement
In July, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan charged that Facebook bore part of the blame for the terrorist murder of 13-year-old Hallel Ariel in Kiryat Arba.
The Defense Ministry's view on returning bodies has changed with Liberman switching Ya'alon.
“As time passes, it becomes more and more obvious that the Palestinians learned from Israel that the return of the bodies causes the country to close ranks.”
‘We want to bring them back to the people that they were before the attack.’
IDF forces relayed their experience in combating regional terrorism threats to the US forces, according to Israel's Channel 2.
With Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan attacking social media more aggressively than ever and Facebook responding more directly than ever on Sunday - is that about to completely change?
Two Israelis were lightly injured, the driver was killed.
Ayelet Shaked: Israel is the tip of the spear in war on terror.
The members of the Sinai Province of the Islamic State are fueled by a never-ending sense of divine mission.
By ZVI MAZEL
Islamist militants have claimed several attacks on Egypt's large Christian minority in recent years.
In a crackdown on the terror organization based in Lebanon the US State Department has announced it is offering millions for two key Hezbollah operatives.
By REUTERS,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Experts at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism's World Summit seemed very pessimistic as they discussed the proliferation of terror threats the world is currently facing.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Iran also said its security forces killed the mastermind of the attacks on Saturday.
Jordan also revoked the license of Doha-based TV channel Al Jazeera.
Israel's image in the region likely can improve amid the current developments.
The explosion will add pressure to the fragile government of President Ashraf Ghani.
As of Tuesday, the video had garnered more than 2.7 million views on YouTube.
"Terrorists do not worship God, they worship death," US President Donald Trump told a crowd of Muslim leaders in Riyadh.
Hamza Osama bin Laden has continuously called for revenge for the death of his father.
An American couple has filed a lawsuit against a US-based pro-Palestinian group for funds it had obtained over an attack that claimed the life of their teenage son in Israel two decades ago.
The Islamic State changed the rules of Islamist insurgency by creating a conventional army and arms industry.
Istanbul governor says suspect has allegedly admitted his guilt and his fingerprints matched those at the scene.
Final two unaccounted for Israelis in Istanbul were contacted Wednesday morning and confirmed to be unharmed.
The car exploded a few hundred meters from Rakban camp in a desolate eastern area of the country.
Iranian Intelligence agency points finger at radical Sunni groups.
Shurat HaDin not threatening Airbus, which also recently announced plans to sell planes to Iran.
The four suspects were indicted for collecting money for attacks to be carried out in Israel, as well as for attempting to leave Israel illegally to join ISIS.
By ROSIE PERPER
Arrests indicate dangerous global connection between drug trafficking and terrorism.
Does adhering to the principles of distinction, necessity and proportionality reduce terrorism?
By OPHIR FALK
The West should devote its efforts to understanding and combating the ideology.
By A.J. CASCHETTA
As for those terrorists who never made it home, they have streets, schools, parks, and competitions named after them.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Barghouti is a terrorist, convicted by a court of law for the murder of innocent civilians.
By AVI DICHTER
We must understand that the relative quiet we’re experiencing is deceptive.
By LIOR AKERMAN
Thousands of relatives, friends, acquaintances and even people who did not know the soldiers or the families, but felt compelled to pay their respects, attended the funerals.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Trying to stay cool under pressure, I decided to wear my sister’s old wedding dress.
By YAEL ECKSTEIN
Our country is like a powder keg that is constantly being stuffed with more and more explosives.
“When terrorists target mosques and Muslims, you know terrorism has nothing to do with Islam,” a friend wrote on Facebook.
Like a set of dominoes, one attack sets off the idea for the next, and often, the chain linking them can be found online.
By GIL TROY
When a terrorist is killed while carrying out an attack, most people call it a success. Palestinians call it a field execution.
By DANIEL TAUBER
Since its creation Israel has been the convenient scapegoat to blame for all the problems of the Middle East.
By ERIC R. MANDEL