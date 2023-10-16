BBC Arabic has launched an investigation into several of its journalists after it came to light that they supported Hamas, according to a report from Jewish News published on October 15.

In total, six BBC reporters, including a senior broadcast journalist, and one freelancer were reported for supporting the terrorist organization, based on an investigation from The Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA).

The reporters under investigation, according to Jewish News, are Mahmoud Sheleib, senior broadcast journalist; Aya Hossam, broadcast journalist; Sally Nabil, correspondent; Salma Khattab, based in Cairo; Sanaa Khouri, the Beirut-based religious affairs correspondent; and Nada Abdelsamad, a Beirut-based programmes editor.

A view shows the living room of a burnt house, following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza in southern Israel, October 15, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

A BBC spokesman told the media outlet that “[w]e are urgently investigating this matter. We take allegations of breaches of our editorial and social media guidelines with the utmost seriousness, and if and when we find breaches we will act, including taking disciplinary action.”

Grounds of the investigation

The Telegraph reported that Khattab had liked a message which appeared to describe Hamas as "freedom fighters."

Additionally, Abdelsamad retweeted a video of Israelis hiding "inside a tin container in fear of the Palestinian resistance warriors."