Were terrorists behind the explosions in Iran?

Iranian pro-government media have claimed that more than 70 people were killed and 170 injured due to “two terrorist explosions” near Kerman’s “Martyr’s Cemetery” on January 3.

The explosions occurred on the anniversary of the killing of IRGC Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani. At this time, there are many details lacking about what exactly took place. However, current details point to a local group being responsible or some other type of explosion.

Indications of a planned attack

Iranian Tasnim News says that the explosion happened on a road leading to the Martyr’s Cemetery, which is east of the city of Kerman. The cemetery is described as a large sprawling area, surrounded by crags and hills on one side and a park and small forest on the other, according to the reports in Iranian media. Between these two areas resides a series of small streets.

Suddenly, an explosion occurred, and it was followed shortly by a second one. According to reports, several bags exploded. These were said to occur near the Qoli Bey Gate, and people were evacuated down the street nearby. Videos showed bodies in the street and people running away.

Initially, the explosion was thought to be an accidental blast. However, two explosions would point to a group being behind this deadly incident. Tasnim News claimed the “perpetrators of this incident apparently detonated the bombs by remote control.” Tasnim News also said that no senior IRGC members were present at the event.

A history of internal attacks

Iran has numerous groups that have various causes and reasons to dislike the regime. There are resistance groups in Ahvaz that support the Arab minority there and groups in Baloch province who demand rights for the Baloch. There are also Kurdish groups that want rights for Kurds in northwest Iran. In the past, Iran has also been the target of attacks by ISIS and Al Qaeda.

These numerous groups have carried out terror attacks within Iran in the past. In August, for instance, there was an attack at a Shi’ite Muslim shrine in Shiraz. There was also an attack in this area in October 2022, which ISIS claimed responsibility for. In 2018 there was a gunmen attack on a military parade in Ahvaz in which 25 people were killed. In 2010 suicide bombers carried out an attack on a Shi’ite Muslim funeral in Chabahar, killing 39 people. Reports blamed a Sunni group called Jundullah for the attack. Advertisement

January 3rd marks the anniversary of Soleimani’s death. He was killed by a US drone strike in Iraq on January 3, 2020. Yesterday Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was killed in Beirut. Recently, Iranian IRGC officer Razi Mousavi was also killed in Syria.