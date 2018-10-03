03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
So far in 2017, there have been 53 antisemitic incidents in Massachusetts K-12 schools, an increase of more than 60 percent over the 33 school-based incidents.
By GERRY TUOTI / METROWEST DAILY NEWS
“What happened does not serve Palestinian or Israeli interests and it is essential that we see the authorities take real action.”
By ADAM RASGON
The phrase "al-Quds [Jerusalem] is the capital of Palestine," was spray painted over the memorial.
By UDI SHAHAM
His alleged partner in crime did not receive the same punishment.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
20 vehicles vandalized in east Jerusalem, hateful messages spray painted on houses in Arab village
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The three were arrested after allegedly attacking IDF forces and Palestinians.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Christians and Jews unite against 'Price Tag' vandals.
By JOHN BLACK
The vandalism came three days after several hundred Jewish tombs were damaged in a cemetery in eastern France.
By REUTERS
There are about 150 people buried in the cemetery.
By JTA
The judge at a court in the town of Oswiecim said he was surprised that a yeshiva student would desecrate the site.
According to the study the main driver of antisemitic incidents was the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August.
In February, the historic Jewish cemetery was vandalized and about 275 headstones were damaged.
By SOFIYA BALLIN / PHILLY.COM
The suspects allegedly smashed the headstones and drew a swastika on two gates.
Vandals used black paint to write slurs including “The Holocaust of the Jewish people is the biggest lie in history,” “Only 300,000 Jews died from typhus” and “Gas chambers were a fraud.”
“This was meant to be a place where everyone was welcome, and someone just ripped it down.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, in North Carolina, are asking the public to help in solving hate crimes against a local Jewish family.
By JOE MARUSAK/THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER
Rabbi Abraham Cooper from the international human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center had sharply criticized the Ulm authorities.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
“Allah,” “Palestine,” “Hamas,” and the Islamic star and crescent moon was spray painted onto the monument.
They were also sentenced to serve 30 hours of community service.
Among those in attendance at the rededication was Tarek El-Messidi, founder of the Muslim organization Celebrate Mercy.
“I’m deeply saddened, and yet I’m not surprised,” said the temple’s spiritual leader, Rabbi Steven Kaye.
An incident caused damage to the monument in Kiev commemorates the lives of 33,771 people who were slain by the Nazis in the mass killings at the ravine.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Five headstones were discovered knocked off their bases at the Adath Jeshurun Cemetery in the Frankford neighborhood.
Vandals desecrated the Jewish section of one of Rome's main cemeteries in a incident that comes after weeks of similar reports about antisemitic acts of violence across Europe.
The youths, aged 13 to 16, damaged 10 tombstones in Bucharest.
The last two weeks saw vandalism at Jewish cemeteries in Philadelphia and St. Louis, as well as two more waves of bomb threats called into Jewish community centers across the US.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,JPOST.COM STAFF
"This is extremely personal for me," said Cohen during his late-night talk show.
The swastikas reportedly were painted over Stars of David that had previously been painted on the rock.
According to the Post, local officials have announced a rally at the Crown Heights, Brooklyn park to "denounce hate and intimidation.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF
As thousands in New York protested Donald Trump’s election on Wednesday night.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Mexico is home to some 50,000 Jews, making it Latin America’s third largest Jewish population after Argentina and Brazil.
Municipal authorities gave Jewish community permission to add memorial monuments to the park surrounding the mausoleum.
By SAM SOKOL,JTA
“More needs to be done by local authorities, by the Polish government, to make sure that scenes like this cannot happen.”
By SAM SOKOL
This is the second instance of anti-Semitic activity in the San Antonio area this month.
A month prior, the words "Yids out" were drawn on the same fence where Monday's incident took place.
Graffiti reading “Fuck the Jews” was discovered June 29 at the Simon Marks primary school in the east London.
Both sites have been targeted before; French PM outraged, calls them an insult to the memory of the dead.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
Security forces, Kusra residents clash as B'Tselem provide photographs of two of six vehicles vandalized by Jewish extremists.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Vandals target Shas, Tzipi Livni Party HQs, poster of Bayit Yehudi leader in Tel Aviv; hackers attack Yesh Atid's website.
Netanyahu says Christian community in Israel growing, unlike in neighboring countries where they are endangered.
By HERB KEINON
Volunteers for Human Rights to present research to UN investigating the affect of settlements on Palestinians in W. Bank.
By ILENE PRUSHER
In a meeting with his Romanian counterpart, the Foreign Minister expresses the government’s “sorrow” over the attack.
IDF identifies hate graffiti on water pipe in West Bank village of Wadi Dura; vandals also write 'God will fight you.'
MKs Tibi, Sarsour hope legislation will deter those who attack places of worship or incite violence against any religion.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The haredi leaders who demonstrated against the Women of the Wall on Rosh Hodesh had no intention of harming me. But they should have at least warned their followers not to interpret their words as a license to commit violent acts
By PEGGY CIDOR
Vandals break in, spray paint swastikas and slogans such as "white power" on the walls; ruin various surfaces with splattered cement.
Hamburg publishing house which reprinted cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad suffers no casualties in attack on its premises.
Activist found guilty of assaulting Jewish man at a London supermarket protest is plans to vigorously appeal the conviction.
By JONNY PAUL , JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
The fact that both of them were cut means that tens of thousands of religious Jewish residents in these neighborhoods unknowingly violated the Sabbath last week.
By JEREMY SHARON
MK Rachel Azaria called the "violent and harmful incident" unacceptable.
The cars were vandalized by spray paint, with phrases such as “death to all Arabs” and “revenge” graffitied on them.
The new Zionist Union MK’s car had a message written in lipstick on it.
“The seven Hasmonean fortresses in the desert are under daily attack by antiquities robbers."
The vandals also spray painted the position with slogans calling for "death to Jews."
Acts of vandalism and violence have targeted important Jewish, Christian and Muslim sites, stoking anger among communities and threatening Israel’s standing abroad.
Memorial defaced with phrases "Gaza" and "Palestine."
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
As authorities carry on investigating the incident, politicians speak out, calling to condemn extremists.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Some claim that acts of vandalism on Israeli campuses are fueled by antisemitic professors.
By SARAH LEVI
Acts of vandalism and violence have targeted important Christian sites, stoking anger among the Christian community and threatening Israel’s standing abroad.
By JIHAN ABDALLA
Suspects allegedly damaged property, shot paintball guns and hurled anti-Semitic slurs at Camp Bonim in Wayne County.
Rabbi injured in fourth incident against New Jersey synagogues in a month; synagogue leaders to re-examine security.
By DEENA YELLIN / MCT
Vandals place Islamic veil on statue of famous Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum, decapitate statue of writer Taha Husayn.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Pipeline has come under attack at least 11 times since fall of Mubarak; witnesses say flames seen from town in Northern Sinai.
Egypt state news reports 20-year-old Egyptian man arrested for involvement in 10 attacks on gas pipe to Israel, Jordan.
"Death to Arabs" scrawled on building windows in northern Israeli city; due to recent uptick in attacks, Livni calls for urgent meeting with officials.
"Price tag will be paid," written on tomb of Rabbi Halafta outside of Arab village of Maghar.
By BEN HARTMAN
Tibi warns Arabs may take action to defend their towns from "anti-Semitic Jewish hooligans."
A nearby wall was spray-painted with graffiti that read: "Only 'goyim' are turned out of our country."
New report says displays of public disorder and vandalism are costing the state in the range of NIS 3b.
By Yonah Jeremy Bob
Slogans "stop stealing our cars" and "thieves" found on walls, vehicles being used for spare parts in Kablan.
Four men were throwing concrete blocks at 15 tombstones, broke crosses off headstones when apprehended by nearby policemen.
Delegation of Yesh Atid deputies express horror at vandalism, tire slashings; Abu Ghosh council chief vows relations to stay strong.
Offensive graffiti sprayed, church property vandalized at Dormition Abbey in J'lem; car tires punctured in Beit Ilu Ramllah.
Price tags attacks have increased dramatically in the past few years, from 28 incidents in 2011 to 56 incidents in 2012.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
4 criminal incidents: man arrested for forgery in Jaljuliya.
Judea and Samaria commander confirms police are preparing for second phase of evacuation, which may include violence.
By BEN HARTMAN AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
Rabbi's attempt to disrupt first day of class to a property dispute with municipality, says police spokesman.
Police: There's "solid evidence" on suspect in vandalism of Peace Now activist's home; 2nd man nabbed for vandalizing cars.
Police chief says disturbances were planned; activist calls claims of violence by protesters "ridiculous."
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND BEN HARTMAN
Inspector-general denies police used excessive force in breaking up social justice protest; arrestee points to absence of police video.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND BEN HARTMAN
Tag Meir, Rabbis for Human rights makes solidarity visit to West Bank mosque hit by "price tag" arsonists.
Oldest known synagogue mosaic at Hamat Tiberias National Park damaged, walls spray-painted, apparently in protest of archaeological digging at Jewish grave sites.
Rash of vandalism, sexual assaults in French Hill sparks outcry.
Vandals sprayed the slogans “Death to Christians” on the Jerusalem Baptist Church last week.
Police looking into connection with anti-Christian graffiti 2 weeks ago at Valley of the Cross.
"Death to Christianity," profanity about Jesus scrawled on Baptist church in apparent "price tag" attack.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Public security minister says station will increase security against vandalism, stone throwing.
Perpetrators torch 3 cars in W. Bank village; spray "price tag Gal Yosef"; attack follows dismantling of illegal outpost near Shiloh.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Cyber warriors are gaining the knowledge to do more than virtual vandalism; the worst is yet to come say experts.
By DAVID ROSENBERG / THE MEDIA LINE
Antiquities Authority archaeologist: All signs point to Haredi attack, First-Temple era findings destroyed.
Vandals desecrating graves are caught more often, and are more easily convicted due to video evidence; 80 out of 147 planned cameras are already monitoring the cemetery.
Not content with trying to snuff out the lives of innocent Jews, Palestinian vandals have been systematically and with impunity smashing tombstones.
By MICHAEL FREUND
The complacency of Israeli Jews to "price-tag" attacks on churches, mosques may derive from appalling lack of education about other religions.
By MARCIE LENK
Any attempt to classify “pricetag” incidents as terror attacks, and equate them with the murder or attempted murder of innocent civilians cheapens the value of human lives.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
We must take the appropriate measures to fight and eradicate these acts perpetrated by rotten apples from among us, by using a coordinated perceptional and physical campaign.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
Only no-nonsense hard-line measures will help stem the tide. Teenagers will think twice if they see that their crimes have consequences and parents will be more vigilant lest they be left holding the bag.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
To allow unrestrained lawlessness at so scared a site is what’s fundamentally unthinkable.
To allow unrestrained lawlessness at so sacred a site is what’s fundamentally unthinkable.
New York State Sen. Brad Hoylmam says the swastikas are a result of Trump refusing to condemn the white supremacist ties of Stephen Bannon.