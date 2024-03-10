WATCH: Toronto man smashes menorah light fixture

Toronto police are searching for a man who broke a menorah-shaped light fixture in a suspected hate-motivated crime, law enforcement said on Wednesday.

In a video released by police, the suspect is seen walking past the Jewish display, reaching out, and snapping one of the branches of the menorah.

The incident occured last Sunday, and is now seeking the aid of the public to identify him.

Further Toronto vandalism

Further vandalism occurred in Toronto over the weekend, with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs reporting on Friday that an Israeli hostage awareness poster had been torn up. POSTERS BEARING the photos of Israelis being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza are seen on a street in Port Washington, NY (credit: SHANNON STAPLETON/ REUTERS)

Above the ruined poster, two others had been placed, one calling to "globalize the intifada" and another declaring, "If you don't want to be 'kidnapped,' get out of someone else's country."

"What more needs to happen for our leaders to grasp the gravity of the situation?" said CIJA.