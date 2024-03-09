‘White Power’: Oregon man charged with hate crimes after synagogue vandalism

Adam Edward Braun, 34, of Eugene was charged by criminal complaint with intentionally defacing a synagogue after “White Power” was found graffitied on the Temple Beth Israel’s exterior, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

Braun was recorded visiting Temple Beth Israel on four separate occasions between August 2023 and January 2024, where he is accused of spraypainting antisemitic phrases and symbols.

Court documents claim that Braun’s visits escalated until he attended the synagogue with a hammer and prepared to swing at the glass door. Braun allegedly did not carry through with the crime as he saw security cameras but is accused of accessing a different part of the property where he used the spray paint.

Police and legal proceedings

The FBI and Eugene Police Department reportedly found further evidence while carrying out a search warrant at Braun’s home. They also found writings consistent with antisemitic beliefs.

A judge ordered that Braun be detained pending court proceedings.