Pennsylvania temple vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

The Beth Hillel/Beth El Temple in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, NBC reported on Sunday.

On a sign that read “Our community stands with Israel,” someone had spray painted a red swastika.

According to the report, the Police in Montgomery County said the incident was under investigation, with forces examining the footage from the security cameras in the area, according to a source. A person steps on a graffiti of the Star of David sprayed on a pavement in Bourj al-Barajneh Refugee Camp in Beirut, Lebanon, October 25, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

Jake Tapper comments on the incident in a post on X

In a post on X, CNN anchor Jake Tapper voiced his disapproval of the incident.

“Last night someone spray painted a swastika at the synagogue where I was bar mitzvahed, Temple Beth Hillel/Beth El in Wynnewood, PA.”

Last night someone spray painted a swastika at the synagogue where i was bar mitzvahed, Temple Beth Hillel/Beth El in Wynnewood, PA. pic.twitter.com/lq3l2wLgfM — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 31, 2024

In recent months, many Jewish sites of worship have been vandalized across the US.

The inscription "White Power" was found graffitied on Temple Beth Israel in Oregon in early March.

In November, three synagogues were marked with antisemitic inscriptions, such as “Shame on Israel," “You know better," and “Stop killing."

Danielle Greyman-Kennard and Jackie Hajdenberg contributed to this article.