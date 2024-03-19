'AEPi Supports Genocide': Jewish frat targeted by antisemitic vandalism

"AEPi Supports Genocide," and other antisemitic writings were graffitied across multiple areas at the Bradley University campus on Friday night, according to multiple local media reports. Police are now investigating the incidents as hate crimes.

The “AEPi” referenced in the vandalism, found outside Bradley Hall, refers to the Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi. The fraternity house was also vandalized.

The vandalisms occurred between 3:45 and 4:22 am, according to local source WCBU.

Bradley President Stephen Standifird was cited as having said, "These acts are completely against the fabric of who we are as a university. Bradley University has no tolerance for acts of bias, hatred, violence, or intimidation toward any member of our community. Regardless of how you identify, this is a place you should feel safe. Those responsible will be found and held accountable."

Comments issued by the fraternity

Alpha Epsilon Pi International CEO Rob Derdiger said in a press release that the vandalism is just one of dozens of examples of campus antisemitism. He called on the university’s administration to redouble efforts to protect Jewish students and institutions.

Insisting that the university expel students who have violated the code of conduct, Derdiger said "Anything less is unacceptable. It is no longer time for words. It is time for action to protect Jewish students."

Derdiger clarified the fraternity’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war, stating, “AEPi supports: Recognizing Israel as the historical and current home of the Jewish people, [d]efending the right of Israelis to live safely and peacefully among their neighbors, [and e]nsuring that Jewish students at Bradley University – and all institutions of higher learning –not be intimidated because of their beliefs or their Jewish identity.”