Pennsylvania Jews rally against antisemitism after graffiti at synagogue

Jewish community members of the Bryn Mawr area in Pennsylvania rallied against antisemitism on Thursday in response to vandalism of local Jewish institutions in recent weeks, according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

A sign in front of Wynnewood synagogue Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El declaring "Our Community Stands With Israel” was vandalized on March 22, and after the sign was replaced, a red swastika was spray painted on it on Saturday night.

"We do not know who did this. We do know that they wanted us to be afraid," said the synagogue leadership in a Sunday statement. "A swastika is not a commentary on the policies of the State of Israel, nor is it a sign of solidarity with Palestinians. It is a symbol of hatred and division. We, the leadership of the synagogue, want everyone to know that we will not give in to either fear or division. We are blessed to live in a society in which hate speech is not tolerated by the police, who are working with us to keep us safe. We are blessed to live in a society where our neighbors of other faiths have already reached out to offer support."

The JFGP condemned the vandalism, saying that they stood with the synagogue and that as levels of antisemitism increased, "we must work together as a community to make it clear that hate has no place here.'

Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El held a special service attended by local leaders on Monday night. Rabbis, cantors, and Jewish educators across the community joined together at the altar to sing Oseh Shalom. Rabbi Ethan Witkovsky said in a sermon that whoever had tagged the sign had failed in their effort to make the community afraid to attend synagogue.

"I want this Shabbat to be the most well-attended Shabbat in Main Line Jewish history because that is how we show that we are not afraid to show up to a synagogue no matter what anyone paints on the sidewalk or a banner," said Witkovsky.

Jewish-owned businesses targeted

On March 15, Narberth Jewish-owned eatery Nana's Kitchen & Catering said it had been vandalized with graffiti that read "free Gaza."

"The Nana's Kitchen family is very saddened to have been the latest target of antisemitism and vandalism in our local community," the catering service said on social media.

Nana's said it was grateful for an outpouring of support from the local community, emphasizing the work of the local authorities. A rally against antisemitism was held in support of the caterers and against antisemitism on March 17.

"Seeing our community come together reminds us that we are one," Nana's said in a statement that Sunday. "We will continue to lift each other up, in moments of pain in simchas [times of happiness]. This is what unites us and continues to nourish us now and for generations to come."