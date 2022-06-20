The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Culinary
 

Shakshuka diplomacy in China

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: JUNE 20, 2022 23:46
Shakshuka in China (photo credit: Israeli Consult General in Guangzhou)
Shakshuka in China
(photo credit: Israeli Consult General in Guangzhou)

Peleg Lewi, Israeli Consul General in Guangzhou – one of China’s three largest cities – recently appeared on the Guangdong television station, where he participated in a program on food, culture and Israeli tourism.

Vivian, the program’s host, presented Lewi with the traditional Chinese gift of eggs that are eaten during Lixia, the beginning of the Chinese summer season. In turn, Lewi prepared shakshuka, the popular Israeli dish made from poached eggs in a sauce of tomatoes, pepper, onion, garlic and olive oil, and served it with Israeli wine.  Shakshuka is said to have originated in Tunisia or Morocco, and the dish was brought to Israel by immigrants from Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Libya.

Lewi shared the Jewish cultural heritage behind this delicacy and recounted Sino-Israeli stories from the past and present. The Chinese word “Li” means beginning. In this early summer, the program expressed the friendly spirit of relations between Israel and China, in this, the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags Tourism food China diplomacy culinary
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by