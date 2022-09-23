Israel Independence Day in Morocco 2022

To mark the Israeli Embassy’s first celebration of Israel Independence Day since the renewal of diplomatic relations with Morocco, renowned Israeli Chef Shaul Ben-Aderet made several appearances in Morocco to present and celebrate Israeli cuisine.

The events included a festive dinner for foreign ambassadors and public figures in Morocco, a cooking workshop for Israeli food for members of the press and chefs and a festive reception.

The main event was the reception that was held at the home of Israeli Ambassador David Govrin in Rabat for 200 public and government figures, business leaders, journalists, influencers and members of the Jewish community, all of whom were privileged to sample a variety of representative Israeli dishes prepared by Chef Ben-Aderet and his team. The guest of honor at the reception was André Azoulay, senior advisor to King Mohammed VI.

The event was accompanied by the festive music of a Moroccan orchestra and famed Moroccan singer, Snaa Marahati, who sang in Hebrew and Arabic and performed the anthems of Morocco and Israel. Among the guests were members of the Moroccan army invited by the Israeli military attaché, Shimon Naveh, who also participated in the event.

Chef Shaul Ben-Aderet (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Morocco)

The cooking workshop was also held at the home of the Ambassador for select members of the press. Several Moroccan chefs were in attendance, including one of the best-known chefs in the Arab world, Chef Simo, a MasterChef winner with one million followers. The event received a great deal of positive media attention.

Eyal David, the Israeli deputy ambassador concluded by saying that these events were part of the first Israel Independence Day celebrated in Morocco since the renewal of relations in December 2020, and they were extraordinarily exciting and successful.

Independence Day celebrations in Morocco (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Morocco)