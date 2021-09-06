The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

Albert Bourla: Meet the Greek king who sold Israel its COVID-19 cure

No. 4: Albert Bourla

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 07:45
THOUGH PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu has touted his close relationship with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla (on April 23), Levy was the one to sign the first contract for eight million doses. (photo credit: JOHN THYS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
THOUGH PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu has touted his close relationship with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla (on April 23), Levy was the one to sign the first contract for eight million doses.
(photo credit: JOHN THYS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
It is not uncommon to see Israeli diners cling their cups together in l’chaim to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. They know they would not be out at a restaurant or bar without the company’s elixir that, even as cases are once again rising, has allowed Israel to stay open.
Pfizer has shipped billions of doses of its vaccine to those who wanted and could afford it in the US and around the world. The company recently said it expects sales of the vaccine to hit almost $34 billion this year. But Israel was the first to fully benefit from the company’s innovation.
At Pfizer’s helm is a Jewish man from Thessaloniki, Greece: Albert Bourla.
Bourla has said that he chose to gamble on Israel because of its small population and its sophisticated data collection system.
Greece was an option, but its electronic medical record-keeping was not up to scratch, he said in August in an interview with the Financial Times. The company also considered Sweden, but Bourla told FT he was worried about upsetting other European Union countries.
“The biggest thing that became clear was Bibi [Netanyahu] was on top of everything, he knew everything,” Bourla said. “He called me 30 times, asking: ‘What about young people… What are you doing about the South African variant?’ I’m sure he was doing it for his people, but I’m also sure he was thinking: ‘It could help me politically.’”
But even as Netanyahu did not win the election and Israel received a new prime minister in Naftali Bennett, Bourla said that Netanyahu “did it very well.”
How did Pfizer become the first mRNA vaccine maker in the world, achieving Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration even before Moderna? On August 23, the FDA granted its coronavirus vaccine full approval.
The mRNA vaccines are proving to be the most effective and still safe. Others, such as AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson or Sinovac work, but are proving less effective – especially against variants.
Those who work at Pfizer told The Jerusalem Post that Bourla receives much of the credit. He challenged Pfizer scientists, manufacturing colleagues and employees across the organization to develop and deliver a vaccine in record time. He said, “if not us, then who?”
“The principle was that we must do it,” Bourla said in an interview with CNBC. “If we wouldn’t be able to have a solution by the time that it was needed, then we will be facing way worse problems around the world than us losing $2b.
“So, when I saw it from that aspect, it was a very easy call,” he continued. “We will go all in. If we lose because we failed to produce a solution, the company will not go down. It will be painful, but will not go down. But on the other hand, the company will be remembered because we did the right thing.”
Bourla never expected for the vaccine to be as successful as it has become. He learned about the breakthrough in a Zoom meeting with Pfizer’s general counsel and two statisticians.
“I heard the 95%, which I didn’t believe, I thought I didn’t hear it well,” Bourla told FT.
“If mRNA had failed, I think we would have been in a very, very difficult spot right now,” he said. “We would need to vaccinate way more people to get the same result, in many cases 40% to 50% more.”
Bourla has been with Pfizer for 25 years. He started in the company’s Animal Health division in 1993, working his way up through several global and senior positions. He served as Pfizer COO before becoming CEO in January 2019 – less than one year before the coronavirus crisis began.
A company spokesperson said that their boss encourages them to “take bold moves that help us achieve our purpose of delivering breakthroughs that change patients’ lives.”
COVID-19 showed Pfizer staff that Bourla was correct: The company is capable of delivering these kinds of breakthroughs.
Bourla attributes some of his success to growing up among Holocaust survivors who were not afraid to tell their stories. His mother and his father narrowly escaped persecution by the Nazis.
His father’s parents and two of his three siblings were among the tens of thousands of Sephardic Jews from Thessaloniki who died during those years. His mother was imprisoned and nearly murdered by a firing squad.
Before the Holocaust, there were around 55,000 Jews living in Greece. Some 95% were executed.
He told FT that his mother would recount the story of her near-death – “a story of horror but given with humor.”
Bourla doesn’t talk too much about his family’s background, but in an interview published in The New York Times he shared more than usual. He told the Times that his mother would say that she was “in a worse position once, and now I have you and your sister. Life is miraculous. Nothing is impossible.
“That was the spirit of her,” he said. “And she inspired me to be the same.”
He added in that interview that “my mother believed you can do anything in life. That there’s always a way. The way may not be clear in the beginning, but there is always a way. I owe her a lot because of that. She is my role model.
“What I got from my dad was to identify what can go wrong.”


Tags Coronavirus vaccine Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid should be 'person of the year'

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by