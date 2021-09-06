The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

Meet France’s trailblazer female rabbi

No. 50: Delphine Horvilleur

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 07:45
Delphine Horvilleur (photo credit: REUTERS)
Delphine Horvilleur
(photo credit: REUTERS)
It does not happen often that a rabbi makes it to the cover of a fashion magazine. However, Rabbi Delphine Horvilleur can also boast a cover of the French lifestyle magazine Elle, as well as several books, a successful congregation in Paris and meetings with the highest authorities in her country and abroad.
In spite of the fact that among the 600,000 French Jews, very few identify with Reform Judaism, Horvilleur’s synagogue affiliated with the Liberal Judaism Movement of France has a membership of several hundred families.
She is also the editor of Tenou’a, a quarterly magazine which describes itself as “a series of workshops and spaces of collective intellect rallying together the full spectrum of Jewish thought,” and “a place of inquiry, of daring, of creation.”
Raised in Paris, a granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, mother of three, Horvilleur studied at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, as well as in New York, where she was drawn by the opportunity to study Talmud, something that as a woman she could not do in her native country.
It was during her period in the US that she decided to pursue rabbinical ordination, which she eventually received from the Hebrew Union College in 2008.
Thanks to her books and her public engagement, she has become a prominent voice in the public debate in the country.
In her writings, Horvilleur addresses questions related to contemporary issues, feminism and innovative readings of traditional Jewish texts.
In 2015, the rabbi was called to eulogize one of victims of the Charlie Hebdo slaughter, Elsa Cayat, a Jewish psychiatrist who wrote a column for the satirical magazine.
In 2018, she officiated – together with France’s (Orthodox) Chief Rabbi Haim Korsia – the funeral of Simone Veil, an Auschwitz survivor who became a prominent French political leader and the first woman to serve as the president of the European Parliament.
Horvilleur has met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss questions related to religious extremism.
She has also steadily denounced the rise of antisemitism within French society, including by authoring a book about it – In Reflexions sur la Question Antisemite – in 2019.
“The fight against antisemitism is not just a problem of the Jews, it is something that must mobilize the whole of French society,” she said in a 2018 interview after the murder of 85-year-old Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll.
“There is no longer just the traditional far-Right antisemitism,” she added. “The new development is represented by the children of Arab-Muslim immigrants, fueled by sermons from some religious leaders. Mine is a very provocative view, but we need to face it. Only someone blind can deny that there is a new growing antisemitism among these young people.”


Tags France rabbi diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid should be 'person of the year'

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by