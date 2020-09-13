The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

The 81-year-old former Likud firebrand-turned-statesman: Reuven Rivlin

#11 - Israel's adult: President Reuven Rivlin

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 00:00
Israel President Reuven Rivlin (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Israel President Reuven Rivlin
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Three elections. Three nasty political campaigns and three tough decisions on who should be tapped to attempt to form the government. While Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz were busy slinging mud at one another, there has been one constant in Israel trying to lower the flames of division and bring the people together - President Reuven Rivlin.
The 81-year-old former Likud firebrand-turned-statesman of the country, Rivlin was instrumental at preventing a fourth election and bringing about the current unity coalition.  He was a voice of calm reason throughout the tumultuous election period, and he kept his preferences to himself. Although he tasked Netanyahu with forming a government, there is little doubt that he would have preferred to see Gantz as prime minister.
During the current coronavirus pandemic as well, Rivlin has tried to allay the fears of the country’s citizenship. In his grandfatherly manner, he’s urged them to follow the proper social distancing and gathering conventions needed to contain the pandemic. This is despite the blemish on his record at not following his own advice and holding a Seder last Passover with visiting family members, despite the prohibition against it.
No. 10: From shul to senate >>>
No. 12: COVID-19 combatants >>>
Full list >>>
But it’s Rivlin’s likability and the genuine affection much of the country feels for him, that enabled him to emerge from that embarrassing situation, which he apologized for, unscathed. No one in Israel gets to meet so many people from almost every social status and from so many different walks of life as much as him.
Although he’s now in the last year of his presidency, Rivlin could still have a big role to play in the direction Israel is going to take. If another election is called before the end of his presidential term this year, he will once again face the supreme task.  After a lifetime serving the public and his country, Rivlin could crown his career by overseeing the formation of one more government - possibly the first one in 11 years that won’t be led by Netanyahu. 


Tags influential jewish people most influential jews Reuven Rivlin Jpost 50 Influential Jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by