The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

Three Jews on a mission to develop a coronavirus vaccine

#2 - Vaccine hunters: Tal Zaks, Shmuel Shapira & Alexander Gintsburg

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 00:00
(L-R) Tal Zaks, Shmuel Shapiro & Alexander Gintsburg (photo credit: Courtesy)
(L-R) Tal Zaks, Shmuel Shapiro & Alexander Gintsburg
(photo credit: Courtesy)
As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the globe and overturn peoples’ daily lives, world leaders are holding out for the one thing that could potentially get the world back on track - a vaccine. It’s probably not a surprise that in three companies - in Israel, the United States and Russia - Jewish doctors are at the forefront.
The first is Dr. Tal Zaks, the chief medical officer for Moderna, Inc., which is in the midst of a Phase 3 human trial on its mRNA-1273 vaccine to prevent the coronavirus.  Originally from Ra’anana, Zaks moved to the United States in 1996 and first worked on cancer research at the National Institutes of Health. He joined Moderna in 2015.

Zaks told The Jerusalem Post he was “optimistic” about the Moderna vaccine, despite the world never producing a vaccine before against a coronavirus, and there never being a vaccine based on technology like Moderna’s.
See No. 1: The peacemakers
See No. 3: The Prime ministers
See full list
“We are able to reach neutralizing antibodies to levels that are higher than those in people who have been sick,” Zaks said. “These antibodies, in people who have been sick, we believe are what keep us from getting coronavirus a second time. So that is the reason for our optimism.
Moderna’s goal is to produce 300 million vaccine doses by January 2021 so “we can start immunizing ourselves and that will make a dent in this pandemic.”
Moderna allowed governments to prepay for vaccine doses, which helped Moderna secure its manufacturing footprint. Among those countries is the State of Israel, though reports have not divulged any of the parameters of the deal.
The second scientist is Dr. Alexander Gintsburg, head of Moscow’s state-run Gamaleya Institute. In early September, The Lancet medical journal reported that Russia’s “Sputnik-V” COVID-19 vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials.
Russia licensed the two-shot jab for domestic use in August, the first country to do so. Currently, a Phase 3, 40,000-strong trial of the vaccine is underway. Israel’s Hadassah Medical Center, which has a branch in Skolkovo near Moscow, is in negotiations to join the trial.
Gamaleya Institute’s vaccine is administered in two doses, with each based on a different vector that normally causes the common cold: human adenoviruses Ad5 and Ad26.
The third scientist is Prof. Shmuel Shapira, head of Israel’s Institute for Biological Research (IIBR). While the Defense Ministry does not publicize regular updates about the vaccine, in August, the Defense Ministry announced that IIBR would begin testing its vaccine on humans by October, after the Jewish holiday season.
The potential Israeli vaccine is based on a well-known method of vaccination, the institute said in a report released to the public. But what is new is the use of VSV – a type of virus that does not cause disease in humans. Through genetic engineering, proteins are attached to the vesicular stomatitis virus to form coronavirus “crowns” that are identified by the body as COVID-19. As a result, the body produces antibodies against it.
According to the report, all the hamsters that received the institute’s vaccine and were then injected with coronavirus did not become sick.
It is not yet clear which company will reach the finish line first and whose vaccine will work, but these three men are for now humanity’s hope. If they succeed, the world will be a healthier place.


Tags influential jewish people most influential jews Jpost 50 Influential Jews Vaccinations Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by