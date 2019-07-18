Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has some competition

Scherie Murray.
(photo credit: COURTESY SCHERIE MURRAY CAMPAIGN)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Scherie Murray is beginning her campaign to unseat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the upcoming 2020 election.
Murray is a New York business woman who moved to the States from Jamaica when she was 9-years-old. She is currently an active Republican state politician.
She announced her bid for Representative on Wednesday in a video that takes aim at AOC and debuts herself as a “bridge builder” between the people and politicians.
In the video Murray says, “your representative in Washington chooses self-promotion over service, conflict over constituents, resistance over assistance.”
“You deserve someone who is fighting for you, not for the limelight,” she continues in the ad.
Murray describes herself as a Trump supporter but said she does not condone his recent remarks on Twitter.
In an interview with Fox News she said, “I think it’s disgusting to be quite honest. I think we are missing the point of why we’re elected to public office: to legislate on policy, to deliver results to those kitchen table issues that are affecting everyday Americans.”
Murray is running in the primaries against former police officer John Cummings, construction contractor Miguel Hernandez, entrepreneur Antoine Tucker and medical journalist Ruth Papazian.
Queens is an overwhelmingly Democratic district and whichever Republican candidate wins the primary will have an uphill battle ahead of them.
The Republican primary will take place in June 2020.
Currently, no other Democrats have announced a primary challenge to Ocasio-Cortez.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>