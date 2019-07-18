Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has some competition

A Republican immigrant from Jamaica is looking to challenge the new New York representative in 2020

By SYDNEY DENNEN
July 18, 2019 01:06
1 minute read.
Scherie Murray is beginning her campaign to unseat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the upcoming 2020 election.

Murray is a New York business woman who moved to the States from Jamaica when she was 9-years-old. She is currently an active Republican state politician. 



She announced her bid for Representative on Wednesday in a video that takes aim at AOC and debuts herself as a “bridge builder” between the people and politicians. 



In the video Murray says, “your representative in Washington chooses self-promotion over service, conflict over constituents, resistance over assistance.” 


 



“You deserve someone who is fighting for you, not for the limelight,” she continues in the ad. 



Murray describes herself as a Trump supporter but said she does not condone his recent remarks on Twitter. 



In an interview with Fox News she said, “I think it’s disgusting to be quite honest. I think we are missing the point of why we’re elected to public office: to legislate on policy, to deliver results to those kitchen table issues that are affecting everyday Americans.”



Murray is running in the primaries against former police officer John Cummings, construction contractor Miguel Hernandez, entrepreneur Antoine Tucker and medical journalist Ruth Papazian. 



Queens is an overwhelmingly Democratic district and whichever Republican candidate wins the primary will have an uphill battle ahead of them. 



The Republican primary will take place in June 2020.



Currently, no other Democrats have announced a primary challenge to Ocasio-Cortez.

