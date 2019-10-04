Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

As pressures mount, will Trump be able to deal with Luke Skywalker?

Actor Mark Hamill took to social media on Friday to claim Trump's alleged appeals to China and Ukraine are not only wrong and appalling, but also criminal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 5, 2019 00:03
1 minute read.
As pressures mount, will Trump be able to deal with Luke Skywalker?

U.S. President Donald Trump . (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Actor Mark Hamill, famous for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star-Wars movie franchise, took on US President Donald Trump on Friday when he tweeted his support of Utah senator Mitt Romney. 


Romney took to social media on Friday to say that "by all appearances, the President's brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling." 
Hamill retweeted the message adding that not only is it wrong and appalling, it is also "CRIMINAL." 


This is not the first time Hamil uses his celebrity status to speak out against Trump. 


In early October, he responded to Trump's daughter, Ivanka, sharing on social media a photo of her son Theodore in a Star-Wars related costume with the text: "The Force is strong in my family." 


Hamil replied that she must have "misspelled Fraud." 


In the fictional Star Wars universe the Force is an invisible force that moves through all living things, a little like the concept of Chi in Asian cultures. 


The movies are famous for such lines as "Use the Force Luke" and "The Force is strong in this one." 


The late actress and author, Carrie Fisher, who played the role of Princess Leia in the films, suggested Trump would be perfect to take on the role of Jabba the Hutt, TMZ reported. 


In 2007, Trump was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his work on The Apprentice television show.


Since entering politics, the star had been vandalized several times. 


Hamill, who plays the role of the hero who saves the character Fisher played in the original film, claimed the star should be taken away from Trump and be awarded to Fisher instead, CNN reported. 
   


     


Related Content

Hooded man holds laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him
October 4, 2019
Microsoft finds Iranian hackers targeted a U.S. presidential campaign

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings