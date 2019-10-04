As pressures mount, will Trump be able to deal with Luke Skywalker?

Actor Mark Hamill, famous for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star-Wars movie franchise, took on US President Donald Trump on Friday when he tweeted his support of Utah senator Mitt Romney.

Romney took to social media on Friday to say that "by all appearances, the President's brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling."

Hamill retweeted the message adding that not only is it wrong and appalling, it is also "CRIMINAL."

This is not the first time Hamil uses his celebrity status to speak out against Trump.

In early October, he responded to Trump's daughter, Ivanka, sharing on social media a photo of her son Theodore in a Star-Wars related costume with the text: "The Force is strong in my family."

Hamil replied that she must have "misspelled Fraud."

In the fictional Star Wars universe the Force is an invisible force that moves through all living things, a little like the concept of Chi in Asian cultures.

The movies are famous for such lines as "Use the Force Luke" and "The Force is strong in this one."

The late actress and author, Carrie Fisher, who played the role of Princess Leia in the films, suggested Trump would be perfect to take on the role of Jabba the Hutt, TMZ reported.

In 2007, Trump was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his work on The Apprentice television show.

Since entering politics, the star had been vandalized several times.

Hamill, who plays the role of the hero who saves the character Fisher played in the original film, claimed the star should be taken away from Trump and be awarded to Fisher instead, CNN reported.

