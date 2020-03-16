Former Vice President Joe Biden pledges to have woman as running mate

"If I'm elected president, my cabinet, my administration will look like the country and I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president," said the former Vice President. "There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow."

Sanders said that "in all likelihood" he would to the same.

Former Vice President Joe Biden pledged during Sunday's Democratic debate to have a woman as his running mate. Sunday's event is the first one-on-one debate between the two after five other candidates have dropped out of the race. The debate is taking place in Washington without an audience due to the coronavirus outbreak.