House Subcommittee to discuss the rise of antisemitism

WASHINGTON – The House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism will hold a Congressional hearing Wednesday, January 15 on the rise of antisemitism, subcommittee chairman Max Rose announced on Monday. The hearing would focus on increase of "antisemitic domestic terrorism attacks, the federal government’s response and additional steps that can and should be taken to properly address the threats and ensure safety and security for Jewish communities," Rose's office said in a statement. It also said to hold additional hearings with witnesses in the upcoming weeks. “The unfortunate reality is that Jews are living in fear over the rise in antisemitism and domestic terrorist attacks. That’s a reality I refuse to accept,” Rose said in a statement. “We must address this crisis head-on, which is why my first subcommittee hearing of the new year will be focused directly on antisemitic domestic terrorism, how the government is responding, and what more can be done. All levels of government need to rise to the challenge, ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community, and do everything in our power to combat the disgusting hate and pervasive antisemitism.”