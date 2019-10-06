Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ivanka Trump deflects questions about her father's impeachment

Instead of responding about her feelings on the Ukraine scandal, she discussed what Trump has been able to accomplish within the last few weeks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 6, 2019 19:16
1 minute read.
Ivanka Trump deflects questions about her father's impeachment

U.S. President Donald Trump and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump attend a women's empowerment event during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. . (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

During an interview with Fox News, Ivanka Trump deflected questions about her father's, President Donald Trump, impeachment inquiry.

Instead of responding about her feelings on the Ukraine scandal, she discussed what the president has been able to accomplish within the last few weeks.

Trump said, " Every single day we deliver. The president signed a historic trade deal which began one week ago. We just announced 250,000 training opportunities for American workers yesterday. We will continue to work, we will continue to deliver and the ball is in Congress's court. Are you going to approve US USMCA (US-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact)."



The interview comes after multiple whistleblowers have come forward accusing the president of attempting to get the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his family.

The first whistleblower complaint was filed on Aug. 12 and cited information from multiple US officials expressing concern that Trump was using his power to get a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election.

The second official has been interviewed by intelligence community's inspector general, Michael Atkinson and is said to have first hand knowledge of some of the allegations.

The complaint says that Trump tried to leverage $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, in hopes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would investigate Democrat front-runner Joe Biden


Related Content

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session o
October 6, 2019
Second whistleblower in Trump-Ukraine scandal comes forward

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings