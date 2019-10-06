Ivanka Trump deflects questions about her father's impeachment

U.S. President Donald Trump and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump attend a women's empowerment event during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. . (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

During an interview with Fox News, Ivanka Trump deflected questions about her father's, President Donald Trump, impeachment inquiry.



Instead of responding about her feelings on the Ukraine scandal, she discussed what the president has been able to accomplish within the last few weeks.

Trump said, " Every single day we deliver. The president signed a historic trade deal which began one week ago. We just announced 250,000 training opportunities for American workers yesterday. We will continue to work, we will continue to deliver and the ball is in Congress's court. Are you going to approve US USMCA (US-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact)."The interview comes after multiple whistleblowers have come forward accusing the president of attempting to get the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his family.The first whistleblower complaint was filed on Aug. 12 and cited information from multiple US officials expressing concern that Trump was using his power to get a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election.The second official has been interviewed by intelligence community's inspector general, Michael Atkinson and is said to have first hand knowledge of some of the allegations.The complaint says that Trump tried to leverage $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, in hopes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would investigate Democrat front-runner Joe Biden

