John Bolton returns to PACs and endorses 5 incumbents

Former Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, Ambassador John R. Bolton, was fired last Tuesday, and has already re-entered the political arena. Bolton returned to overseeing his political action committees (PACs), John Bolton PAC and the John Bolton Super PAC.



The John Bolton PAC announced on its website its endorsements of Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16), and Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-01) and that it will contribute $10,000 to each candidate's primary and general election campaigns, for a total of $50,000 of campaign contributions.

....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

"The experience that these incumbent members of Congress have provides them with a remarkable understanding and knowledge of the threats we face from international terrorism and rogue regimes such as Iran and North Korea," Bolton said in a statement on John Bolton PAC's website.The PAC reported that since 2014 it contributed $1,504,500 to 219 candidates and that simultaneously the John Bolton Super PAC spent $6,183,797 on "independent expenditures in support of national security."On September 10, President Donald Trump tweeted about Bolton's resignation.Bolton quickly responded to the president's tweet.Since then, other politicians have responded to Bolton's departure.“His view was not always the same as everybody else in the room. That’s why you wanted him there. The fact that he was a contrarian from time to time is an asset, not a liability. I’m very, very unhappy to hear that he’s leaving. It is a huge loss for the administration in my opinion and for the nation,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters Tuesday, according to The Hill.“He wants people who basically are yes-men. I may not have agreed with Ambassador Bolton on a whole host of issues and his bellicose views, but the one thing about him is he obviously presented counterviews at times for his consideration. That’s not something the president wants,” Senator Bob Menendez told reporters, according to the Jewish Voice.Prior to his time in the Trump administration, Bolton served as the US ambassador to the UN and was a commentator on Fox News.

