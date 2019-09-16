Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

John Bolton returns to PACs and endorses 5 incumbents

After being fired from the Trump administration, John Bolton has re-entered the political arena and returned to overseeing the John Bolton PAC and the John Bolton Super PAC.

By
September 16, 2019 03:07
2 minute read.
John Bolton returns to PACs and endorses 5 incumbents

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)

Former Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, Ambassador John R. Bolton, was fired last Tuesday, and has already re-entered the political arena. Bolton returned to overseeing his political action committees (PACs), John Bolton PAC and the John Bolton Super PAC.

The John Bolton PAC announced on its website its endorsements of Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16), and Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-01) and that it will contribute $10,000 to each candidate's primary and general election campaigns, for a total of $50,000 of campaign contributions.

"The experience that these incumbent members of Congress have provides them with a remarkable understanding and knowledge of the threats we face from international terrorism and rogue regimes such as Iran and North Korea," Bolton said in a statement on John Bolton PAC's website.

The PAC reported that since 2014 it contributed $1,504,500 to 219 candidates and that simultaneously the John Bolton Super PAC spent $6,183,797 on "independent expenditures in support of national security."

On September 10, President Donald Trump tweeted about Bolton's resignation.


Bolton quickly responded to the president's tweet.


Since then, other politicians have responded to Bolton's departure.


“His view was not always the same as everybody else in the room. That’s why you wanted him there. The fact that he was a contrarian from time to time is an asset, not a liability. I’m very, very unhappy to hear that he’s leaving. It is a huge loss for the administration in my opinion and for the nation,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters Tuesday, according to The Hill.

“He wants people who basically are yes-men. I may not have agreed with Ambassador Bolton on a whole host of issues and his bellicose views, but the one thing about him is he obviously presented counterviews at times for his consideration. That’s not something the president wants,” Senator Bob Menendez told reporters, according to the Jewish Voice.

Prior to his time in the Trump administration, Bolton served as the US ambassador to the UN and was a commentator on Fox News.


Related Content

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT)
September 15, 2019
Bernie Sanders chose Linda Sarsour: Can Jews overlook her views on Israel?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut