Minnesota state senator says Ilhan Omar tweets ‘a pattern of behavior’

Representatives take selfies ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's second State of the Union address.. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST)

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The storm that has erupted over recent tweets by new Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has led to allegations that she is stirring up classic antisemitic libels that Jews control world affairs and use money to exert their influence.

And although she has apologized, twice, for three different comments, the current outrage over her rhetoric is not the first time concern over her worrying attitudes has been brought to her attention.

A group of half a dozen Jewish leaders in Minneapolis was well aware Omar might become a new member of congress representing a district in the city, with a population of some 45,000 Jews, so in the summer of 2018 before the congressional primary in Minnesota’s 5th district, she was invited to a meeting with by state Senator Ron Latz to give her their perspective on her activity and comments about Israel.

They discussed in particular her Twitter posting made in 2012 saying ““Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

She issued her tweet as during Israel’s military operation Pillar of Defense in Gaza in 2012 due to ongoing heavy rocket fire at Israeli cities from the territory.

Latz says that the group told Omar that her tweet was antisemitic and that it “hearkened back to centuries of antisemitic tropes against Jews and was an attack on the legitimacy of the existence of State of Israel and the Jewish people.”

But Omar was more or less unswayed, he says. She told the people in the meeting that she could have used better language and said that her comments had been directed against Israeli policy and not the Jewish people, but declined to delete the tweet.

Latz also points out that during the congressional primary in 2018 for the democratic nomination to represent the district, a candidates forum had been held at a local synagogue which she and other candidates attended.

Omar was asked specifically if she supports the Boycott Divestment Sanctions campaign against Israel and she responded that she did not believe it was helpful for the goal of achieving peace in the region.

Soon after she was elected as the representative for Minnesota’s 5th district she stated publicly that in fact she does support the BDS.

“We feel that she misrepresented herself at this forum,” said Latz.

Her most recent tweets where she alleged that US politicians supported Israel due to money given to them by Jewish organizations, mentioning AIPAC explicitly, were “the last straw” for Latz.

She subsequently apologized for her comments, although with several caveats and only after a huge political and media storm erupted once again over her comments, but Latz is dubious about her sincerity

“I don’t know if her apology is genuine,” said Latz. “If it was a single incident I would say yes, but now we see a pattern of behavior to suggest she has not learned from previous feedback,” he continued.

“I think her comments reflect what she thinks. There is a certain amount of ignorance, but we’ve tried to educate her, so it’s now an attitude and there’s only so long she can say she doesn’t understand the impact of what she’s saying," he said. ”If she doesn’t understand then she should stop tweeting. If she doesn’t like Israeli policy then say that and don’t use antisemitic canards and tropes.”

Latz said that there is concern among the Jewish community over Omar’s attitude and rhetoric. He noted that the Jewish community in Minneapolis is very diverse with some strongly liberal congregations which have accepted her apologies so far and hope she will learn from her mistakes.

The state senator himself says he’s very concerned, arguing that Omar’s rhetoric “is feeding antisemitic attitudes from the left that the far right antisemites feed on too.”

”People hear this kind of thing and feel like they can act upon it with more than just talk. It gives the Jewish community reason to be fearful. It’s hard to know what’s in her heart but the patterns of what she is tweeting is disturbing," he said, alluding to the October shooting attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 worshipers.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



