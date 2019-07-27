U.S. Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
July 27, 2019 07:17
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq December 26, 2018. .
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
The US Supreme Court on Friday handed President Donald Trump a victory by letting his administration redirect $2.5 billion in money approved by Congress for the Pentagon to help build his promised wall along the US-Mexico border even though lawmakers refused to provide funding.
Trump responded on Twitter by writing 'Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall...Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!'
The conservative-majority court on a 5-4 vote blocked in full a ruling by a federal judge in California barring the Republican president from spending the money on the basis that Congress did not specifically authorize the funds to be spent on the wall project fiercely opposed by Democrats and Mexico's government.
