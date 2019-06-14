U.S. bill cites 'serious security concerns' with Chinese presence at Haifa port

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

WASHINGTON - The Republican-led Senate is joining the Trump administration in disapproving the Chinese involvement in operating a new port in the City of Haifa. In a significant appropriations bill for the fiscal year of 2020, there is a "Sense of Senate" that addresses the issue.



The bill, that was introduced on Tuesday, stating that the US "has an interest in the future forward presence of United States naval vessels at the Port of Haifa in Israel, but has serious security concerns with respect to the leasing arrangements of the Port of Haifa as of the date of the enactment of this Act and should urge the Government of Israel to consider the security implications of foreign investment in Israel." Haaretz was first to report the new bill.

The port of Haifa has been for years a docking point for the U.S. Sixth Fleet. China is not mentioned by name, but it clear that the bill refers to the Chinese presence in Haifa.While the relations between Jerusalem and Washington are closer than ever before, the Trump administration is worried for some time by Chinese sensitive deals with Israel.Israel's Channel 13 reported in April that Trump raised the issue of 5G networks during his last meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu during their meeting at the White House on March 26.According to the report, Trump expressed concerns regarding China's role in major infrastructure projects in Israel, such as operating the new port of Haifa and the fact that Chinese companies like ZTE and Huawei are bidding on Israel's 5G network. The president did not threaten or raise an ultimatum, Channel 13 reported.The bill also authorizes an amount of $95 million to the Government of Israel "to procure components for the Iron Dome short-range rocket defense system through co-production of such components in the United States by an industry of the United States." In addition to that, there are $50 million to the David's Sling Weapon system, and $55 million to the Arrow 3 system.

