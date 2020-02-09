The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Bennett pauses all agricultural imports, exports from entering West Bank

Additionally, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's gave direction to pause agricultural imports from the Palestinian territories into Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 9, 2020 11:56
Calf (Illustrative) (photo credit: CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)
Calf (Illustrative)
(photo credit: CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)
Starting Sunday, agricultural exports originating from the West Bank will not be permitted through the Allenby Crossing, which connects Jordan to the Palestinian territory, until further notice, according to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.
Additionally, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's gave direction to pause agricultural imports from the Palestinian territories into Israel - following the boycott of Israeli calves by the Palestinian Authority, which heavily affected livestock farmers in the region.
Just last month, dozens of Israeli farmers brought their calves to Bennett's home in protest to the decision by the Palestinian Authority to prohibit the import of Israeli calves into the PA.
The farmers called on Bennett to intervene in the matter, as Israel has continued to import Palestinian products despite the failure of the PA to do the same in the past four months. Bennett eventually came out of his home and spoke with the protesting farmers.
The calves that were brought along grazed the grass near Bennett's home as farmers stated that they "don't have the money to continue to feed them."
"We expect Bennett to act for us, we hope that he understands the national and economic significance of the Palestinian ban on Israeli farmers," said Ran Da-Levi, one of the protesters, according to Mako. "He has a huge arsenal of tools at hand in order to stop the ban, but up until now he hasn't used them."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Naftali Bennett agriculture cogat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Stain on IAF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Is IDF deception against Israeli citizens okay? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The shocking wage gap By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Iran’s panicky push for Palestinian jihad By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by