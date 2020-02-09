Bennett pauses all agricultural imports, exports from entering West Bank

Starting Sunday, agricultural exports originating from the West Bank will not be permitted through the Allenby Crossing, which connects Jordan to the Palestinian territory, until further notice, according to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.Additionally, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's gave direction to pause agricultural imports from the Palestinian territories into Israel - following the boycott of Israeli calves by the Palestinian Authority, which heavily affected livestock farmers in the region. Just last month, dozens of Israeli farmers brought their calves to Bennett's home in protest to the decision by the Palestinian Authority to prohibit the import of Israeli calves into the PA.The farmers called on Bennett to intervene in the matter, as Israel has continued to import Palestinian products despite the failure of the PA to do the same in the past four months. Bennett eventually came out of his home and spoke with the protesting farmers.The calves that were brought along grazed the grass near Bennett's home as farmers stated that they "don't have the money to continue to feed them.""We expect Bennett to act for us, we hope that he understands the national and economic significance of the Palestinian ban on Israeli farmers," said Ran Da-Levi, one of the protesters, according to Mako. "He has a huge arsenal of tools at hand in order to stop the ban, but up until now he hasn't used them."
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.
