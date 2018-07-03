Bill keeping far-left NGOs from schools advances to final vote

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Proposed legislation preventing extreme left-wing NGOs deemed to be acting against the IDF and delegitimizing Israel from accessing Israeli schools will move to a final vote in the Knesset plenum in two weeks, after being approved in its final reading Tuesday in the Knesset's Education Committee.



The "Breaking the Silence" law, proposed by MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli (Bayit Yehudi), states that organizations delegitimizing the State of Israel and acting against IDF soldiers or the objectives of the Israeli education system, will not be permitted to enter school premises or meet with students.





Education Minister Naftali Bennett said the bill was necessary because Breaking the Silence had crossed red lines of legitimate discourse and chosen a path of lying and besmirching IDF soldiers on international stages:"As long as Breaking the Silence operates against Israel and the IDF abroad, I will not let them operate in our education system," Bennett said. "The education system is in charge of crafting the future generations, and there is no reason for such voices to reach the pupils of Israel."Breaking the Silence responded that "shutting the ears of students and the mouths of soldiers will not hide the occupation but give further testimony to how the occupation corrupts us." The organization said that "even 1000 bills would not help" and vowed to continue to inform people about what is happening beyond the Green line until the occupation ends.Likud MK Amir Ohana said Breaking the Silence had hurt Israel by persuading high school students not to serve in the IDF, or at least not to volunteer for significant service.Joint List MK Haneen Zoabi said she found it odd that if the bill passed, it would be permissible to deny the existence of God but not to deny the morality of the IDF. She said that if Bennett's goal was to fight lies, the best way to do it would be to expose them, because what those people want to bury is most often the truth that people fear.