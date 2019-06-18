Bnei Brak Torah scrolls recovered in Palestinian barn

ULTRA-ORTHODOX Jews gather during a funeral ceremony in Bnei Brak..
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
Israeli security forces recently discovered four Torah scrolls stolen from a synagogue in the city of Bnei Brak hidden in a barn in a Palestinian Authority town near Nablus, along with a hunting rifle and ammunition.
The scrolls, worth tens of thousands of dollars, were stolen on June 10 from the Orot Hatorah synagogue on Rabbi Akiva Street—one of the oldest synagogues in the city and once used by the famed Rabbi Avraham Yeshaya Karelitz, the Chazon Ish.
The synagogue itself was vandalized with holy books strewn across the floor.
The scrolls were located in a barn housing sheep in the settlement of Aqraba. Five Arab men in their 20s from Aqraba and eastern Jerusalem were arrested in connection with the theft.
A hunting rifle, ammunition and fireworks, which are often used as weapons due to their explosive capabilities, were also uncovered.
The scrolls will be returned to the synagogue following a police investigation.