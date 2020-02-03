Border Police officer, IDF soldier hit by Molotov cocktails in clashes

A Border Police spokesperson stated that Border Police officers confronted dozens of Palestinians throwing stones in Hebron on Monday. While officers used riot dispersal methods to disperse the Palestinians, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at an officer. The officer did not require medical care. On Sunday, an IDF soldier was struck by a Molotov cocktail during clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Hebron.A Border Police spokesperson stated that Border Police officers confronted dozens of Palestinians throwing stones in Hebron on Monday. While officers used riot dispersal methods to disperse the Palestinians, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at an officer. The officer did not require medical care.

Three Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets in Hebron during clashes with Israeli security forces on Monday. Clashes were reported throughout the West Bank, including in Hebron and Tulkarem.

Palestinian demonstrators and security forces clashed in the West Bank on Sunday, according to Palestinian media. Dozens of injuries were reported due to tear gas and rubber bullets, including a Palestinian journalist. An additional journalist was arrested by Israeli security forces. Ten Palestinians were arrested on Saturday night and Sunday morning, including a guard at the Al-Aqsa mosque and two minors in Hebron.

The governor of Salfit in the West Bank Abdullah Kamil issued an order to remove signage written in Hebrew on establishments and shops on Monday, according to Quds. The Palestinian National and Islamic Forces called for a day of escalation with Israeli forces on this coming Friday, according to the Palestinian Quds news.

A Border Police officer was struck and lightly wounded by a Molotov cocktail during clashes with Palestinians in Hebron on Monday, a day after an IDF soldier was hit by a Molotov cocktail in the same city. The Border Police officer was struck in the face and video of the incident showed his clothes on fire.