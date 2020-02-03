The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Border Police officer, IDF soldier hit by Molotov cocktails in clashes

On Sunday, an IDF soldier was struck by a Molotov cocktail during clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Hebron, according to Palestinian reports.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 17:02
Israeli border policeman is on fire as he is hit with a molotov cocktail thrown by Palestinian demonstrators, Feb. 3, 2020 (photo credit: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
Israeli border policeman is on fire as he is hit with a molotov cocktail thrown by Palestinian demonstrators, Feb. 3, 2020
(photo credit: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
A Border Police officer was struck and lightly wounded by a Molotov cocktail during clashes with Palestinians in Hebron on Monday, a day after an IDF soldier was hit by a Molotov cocktail in the same city. The Border Police officer was struck in the face and video of the incident showed his clothes on fire.
 
 
On Sunday, an IDF soldier was struck by a Molotov cocktail during clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Hebron.
A Border Police spokesperson stated that Border Police officers confronted dozens of Palestinians throwing stones in Hebron on Monday. While officers used riot dispersal methods to disperse the Palestinians, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at an officer. The officer did not require medical care.
Three Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets in Hebron during clashes with Israeli security forces on Monday. Clashes were reported throughout the West Bank, including in Hebron and Tulkarem.
Palestinian demonstrators and security forces clashed in the West Bank on Sunday, according to Palestinian media. Dozens of injuries were reported due to tear gas and rubber bullets, including a Palestinian journalist. An additional journalist was arrested by Israeli security forces. Ten Palestinians were arrested on Saturday night and Sunday morning, including a guard at the Al-Aqsa mosque and two minors in Hebron.
The Palestinian National and Islamic Forces called for a day of escalation with Israeli forces on this coming Friday, according to the Palestinian Quds news.
The governor of Salfit in the West Bank Abdullah Kamil issued an order to remove signage written in Hebrew on establishments and shops on Monday, according to Quds.


Tags Border Police Hebron West Bank molotov cocktail
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For the Trump peace plan to work, Palestinians must give peace a chance By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef This is no 'Deal of the Century' for the Palestinians - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The ‘March of Return’: Hamas’ dirty war against Israel By EYTAN GILBOA
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by