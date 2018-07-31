July 31 2018
|
Av, 19, 5778
Border policewoman lightly wounded in clashes at Palestinian refugee camp

The border police spokesman said that violent clashes broke out at the camp while they were conducting a security operation there.

By
July 31, 2018 11:15
Hooded man holds flaming Molotov cocktail

Molotov cocktail in hand. (photo credit: YANNIS BEHRAKIS/REUTERS)

 
A border policewoman was wounded by a Molotov cocktail that was thrown at her by rioters during clashes with police at the Palestinian refugee camp Dheisheh near Bethlehem on Tuesday.


The border police spokesman said that violent clashes broke out at the camp while they were conducting a security operation there. Dozens of  rioters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at border police forces who responded using riot control measures, according to the spokesman.


The officer, who sustained an injury to her hand, received primary medical treatment at the scene before being evacuated to the Shaarei Tzedek hospital. The condition of her injury was categorized as “light” by medical officials.

