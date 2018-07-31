Border policewoman lightly wounded in clashes at Palestinian refugee camp

Molotov cocktail in hand.
(photo credit: YANNIS BEHRAKIS/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A border policewoman was wounded by a Molotov cocktail that was thrown at her by rioters during clashes with police at the Palestinian refugee camp Dheisheh near Bethlehem on Tuesday.
The border police spokesman said that violent clashes broke out at the camp while they were conducting a security operation there. Dozens of rioters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at border police forces who responded using riot control measures, according to the spokesman.
The officer, who sustained an injury to her hand, received primary medical treatment at the scene before being evacuated to the Shaarei Tzedek hospital. The condition of her injury was categorized as “light” by medical officials.