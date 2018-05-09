Border policewoman wounded in Abu Dis riot

One border policewoman was moderately wounded in a riot in the village of Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem, on Wednesday.



According to a police statement, Border Police officers dispersed the riot and arrested two young men who were suspected of being involved in wounding the policewoman.





“The Border Police will not hesitate to respond with all the means at its disposal against those who endanger the lives of forces engaged in operational activity,” the statement reads.Both suspects are 18 years old. One is a Jerusalem resident from a-Tur, and the second is a resident of Abu Dis.The riot took place next to the Governor’s Residence in Abu Dis, which is a Border Police base located inside the Palestinian village and under the purview of the Etzion regional brigade.Police said that the riot started when a pipe bomb was thrown at the base, and continued with rocks hurled at it.The border policewoman was wounded by rocks that were thrown at her by rioters standing on a high floor in an adjacent building, according to the statement.The Border Police force that was present at the scene responded with live fire, raided the building and arrested the suspects.The border policewoman was later taken to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem.