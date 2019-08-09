Car confiscated and man arrested in connection to the death of Dvir Sorek

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Beit El settlement hours after the body of terror victim Dvir Sorek, 19, was found.. (photo credit: SHARON REVIVO)

Security forces confiscated a Hyundai in the Beit Fajar village near Bethlehem on Friday evening according to Palestinian reports.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Amar Mansur Thawabata, was also arrested.

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that the manhunt for the suspects was on. He tweeted, “We are going to catch these murders. According to a report I received a little while ago, we’re on our way there and it won’t be long before it becomes clear.”





בסקירה ביטחונית בזירת הפיגוע בגוש עציון אחרי שקיבלתי עדכונים שוטפים מראש השב"כ ואלוף הפיקוד. אין לי ספק שנתפוס את מי שביצעו את הרצח הנורא הזה. נבוא איתם חשבון וגם עם שולחיהם.



(צילום: עמוס בן גרשום, לע״מ) pic.twitter.com/CgJw38RpvD — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 8, 2019

Yasser Okbi also tweeted photos of the suspected vehicle being taken away.







דיווח פלסטיני: כוחות הביטחון החרימו רכב מסוג יונדאי אקסנט, בבית פג'אר, ועצרו את הבעלים של הרכב, עמאר מנסור ת'וואבתה (29).@MaarivOnline

צילום: הישאם אבו שקרה pic.twitter.com/OW5UGjA5sf — Yasser Okbi (@OkbiYasser) August 9, 2019

The suspect is accused of being involved in the murdering of 19-year-old Dvir Sorek . Sorek was found with multiple stab wounds outside the gate of the Migdal Oz settlement.Sorek was apart of the Hesder military program at the Orthodox Machanayim Yeshiva. He was supposed to be serving in the IDF and attending Yeshiva at the same time.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });