Car confiscated and man arrested in connection to the death of Dvir Sorek

A 29-year-old man was arrested for being involved in the terrorist attack that left an Israeli teenager dead Thursday.

By
August 9, 2019 18:39
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Beit El settlement hours after the body of terror victi

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Beit El settlement hours after the body of terror victim Dvir Sorek, 19, was found.. (photo credit: SHARON REVIVO)

Security forces confiscated a Hyundai in the Beit Fajar village near Bethlehem on Friday evening according to Palestinian reports.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Amar Mansur Thawabata, was also arrested.

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that the manhunt for the suspects was on. He tweeted, “We are going to catch these murders. According to a report I received a little while ago, we’re on our way there and it won’t be long before it becomes clear.”


Yasser Okbi also tweeted photos of the suspected vehicle being taken away. 



The suspect is accused of being involved in the murdering of 19-year-old Dvir Sorek. Sorek was found with multiple stab wounds outside the gate of the Migdal Oz settlement. 

Sorek was apart of the Hesder military program at the Orthodox Machanayim Yeshiva. He was supposed to be serving in the IDF and attending Yeshiva at the same time. 

Anna Ahronheim and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this story.


