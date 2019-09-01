Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Children simulate terror attacks in Palestinian kindergarten

The simulation included the use of drones, body cameras, military fatigues, body armor and sniper camouflage.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 1, 2019 06:46
2 minute read.
Palestinian children wearing Hamas headbands take part in a rally against US President Donald Trump

Palestinian children wearing Hamas headbands take part in a rally against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Gaza Strip. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

On May 26, 2018, children at the Dar al Huda kindergarten in Gaza took part in a graduation ceremony that included the mock killing and kidnapping of Israelis while dressed as Palestinian Islamic Jihad combatants, according to NGO Monitor.

The ceremony included the use of drones, body cameras, military fatigues, body armor and sniper camouflage. The children wore headbands representing PIJ. Similar incidents were recorded in 2017 and 2016.
The Swedish government sponsored a workshop at the kindergarten on May 18, 2018 entitled "Training of Teachers on Positive Discipline in Everyday Teaching." The Save the Children organization and the Palestinian Centre for Democracy and Conflict Resolution also collaborated on the workshop.

 


About $2 million was provided by the Swedish government to Save the Children for a 2017-2019 West Bank and Gaza project aiming to "address the systemic nature of violence (corporal punishment/physical and humiliating behaviors, physical and sexual abuse) against children,” according to NGO Monitor.


The project also worked to ensure that “such violations are reported, documented, and addressed, and violators are held accountable, and by supporting positive discipline approaches within society.”


"Swedish Development Cooperation does not support the promotion of violence or terrorism, neither in Palestine nor elsewhere," said a spokesman for the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency that provided the funding for Save the Children, according to the Daily Mail. "Furthermore, we have absolutely no indication that the activities that Save the Children carries out in Palestine with Sida support (approximately $2m over three years) promote violence or terrorism, and we are convinced that this is not the case."


The spokesman insisted that the "only connection between this video clip and Swedish support via Save the Children is the possibility that some teacher from this school may have participated in a workshop organized by Save the Children that promotes non-violent forms of discipline in schools."


A spokesman for Save the Children stated that the organization "condemns all forms of violence."


"Teacher training sessions we organise directly or through our partners place particular importance on educating children in ways that promote peace and tolerance," said the Save the Children spokesman. "We do not support the Dar al Huda kindergarten in any way and as far as we are aware no teachers from this nursery have attended our teacher training. The poster you mention is a banner advertising one of our training sessions for teachers."


