Danny Danon: Mahmoud Abbas is not committed to peace

“Abbas should not come to New York; he should come to Jerusalem,” the Danny Danon said.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 17:21
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon speaks during the United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including Palestine, at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., December 18, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon speaks during the United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including Palestine, at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., December 18, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas incites violence against Israelis and does not want peace, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on the Trump administration’s peace plan on Tuesday.
“As he begins his 16th year of a four-year term, it’s clear Abbas does not care for peace,” Danon said. “The Palestinian people deserve a leader like [former Egyptian president] Anwar Sadat, like [former Jordanian] King Hussein, a leader that is committed to peace. Mr. Abbas is not that leader.”
Danon accused Abbas of being “well-versed in the art of double-speak,” in that he will come to the UN and say he wants peace, while he “remains committed to incitement at home…encouraging Palestinian violence against Israelis.”
The Palestinian Authority delayed their vote on a UNSC resolution against the US plan, but the meeting will continue as scheduled, including a special address by Abbas.
The delay comes amid US pressure to soften the language of the resolution towards the US and Israel. There has been speculation that the delay was a way of pulling the resolution because it lacked the requisite support of nine members for passage, as several countries were expected to abstain. Even if it had passed, the US had been expected to veto the original text put forward last week by UNSC members Tunisia and Indonesia.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to have this discussion,” Danon said. “It’s unfortunate because it means the Palestinian leadership doesn’t believe in the cause of peace. This meeting was preordained in their minds before [US President Donald Trump] presented his ‘prosperity to peace’ plan. Mr. Abbas was getting ready to come here to the UN without even seeing the proposal.”
Israel, however, is ready to enter negotiations with the Palestinians, he added.
“Abbas should not come to New York; he should come to Jerusalem,” the ambassador said.
The ambassadors of the EU countries in the UNSC, Belgium, Estonia, Germany and France, came out against the Trump plan in their statement prior to the meeting.
They reiterated the EU’s commitment to transatlantic partnership and commended “efforts taken by the US towards resolving this conflict.”
However, their statement said the EU “remains committed to a two-state solution based on 1967 borders with land swaps,” allowing for a “contiguous, viable state of Palestine living side-by-side [with Israel] in peace, sovereignty and material recognition.”
“The US plan,” they added, “departs from these internationally recognized parameters.”
They also expressed concern about Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank, saying that doing so would breach international law and make a two-state solution unviable.
The US and Israel had worked hard in recent days to ensure that the Palestinan resolution would not pass.
“In recent days, great pressure has been brought to bear on council members. Those efforts bore fruit,” an Israeli source told the Post.
The “Palestinians had realized they would not have much support, and they took it off the table,” the source added.
It is still unclear if the matter will be brought back to the Security Council or to the General Assembly.
On Sunday night, the Post learned that America had put forward its own amendments to the text in hopes of re-crafting a resolution that could ensure the return of Israelis and Palestinians to the negotiating table, a person familiar with the discussions told the Post. In the event that Tunisia and Indonesia do not adopt the American comments, the US Mission to the UN is expected to veto it.
Tovah Lazaroff and Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.


