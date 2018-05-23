Defense Minister Liberman: The Hamas military project is a failure

The Hamas military project is a failure, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman wrote on his Twitter account Wednesday morning, suggesting that instead of military activity, Hamas should invest in improving the quality of life in the Gaza Strip.



"Tonight, the IDF destroyed another tunnel of the Hamas terrorist organization. Attempts to attack the State of Israel from the air, the ground or underground will be blocked by an iron wall that is the IDF forces," he wrote.







"It would be good for Hamas leaders to internalize that their military project is a failure and invest resources in improving the lives of Gaza residents."



The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has been worsening dramatically recently with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling the coastal enclave a "constant humanitarian emergency."



“The United Nations Country Team in Palestine has predicted that Gaza will become unlivable by 2020, unless concrete action is taken to improve basic services and infrastructure,” he said.



However, transferring humanitarian aid to Gaza has proved difficult. Hamas has frequently turned away two large truckloads of Israeli humanitarian aid intended to relieve shortages in the Strip.



In addition, the Kerem Shalom crossing, which is used to transfer aid into Gaza, was only reopened last week after it had been closed following violent protesters setting it ablaze for the second time in two weeks causing damage worth NIS 30 million ($8.3m).



Liberman's comments on Wednesday morning came in response to Israeli Air Force activity earlier that day, targeting underground terror infrastructure in the northern Gaza Strip. Two further targets belonging to Hamas' naval forces in Gaza were also targeted.



Local residents said the strikes destroyed a boat moored in Gaza City which was due to sail to meet a flotilla of boats hoping to reach Gaza. No casualties were reported.



According to military sources, the strikes came in response to an arson attack on an Israeli military position by a number of Palestinians who infiltrated into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning and ongoing attempts to harm Israel using drones and kites.



"The Hamas terror organization is accountable for all threats originating from the Gaza Strip, above and below ground, and will bear the consequences for its actions against Israeli civilians and Israeli sovereignty," an IDF statement said.



Amid recent protests and violent clashes with IDF troops on the Gaza border, Palestinians have made several attempts to infiltrate Israel from the Gaza Strip with varying degrees of success.



Reuters and Jpost Staff contributed to this story.





