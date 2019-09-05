Israel Police block 170 Druze at Jordan border on way to Syria

Members of the Druze community holds Syrian and Druze flags as they sit facing Syria, during a rally marking the anniversary of Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights in the Druze village of Majdal Shams. February 14, 2019. . (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

Israeli Police forces arrested 170 Druze men at the Jordanian border on Thursday morning, following a months-long joint investigation with the Shin Bet, according to Walla! News.



According to the investigation, the 170 religious men were on their way to Syria to illegally meet with government officials.

–

–

The men were part of a 'convoy' of Druze menIsraeli citizensfrom the Galilee and Carmel areas in northern Israel.The convoy had received an immediate warning explaining the possible security implications of their mission once the intent of their journey had been made known to Israeli police, but the convoy attempted to cross the border despite the warning."Israel's decision to prevent the Druze sheikhs from visiting is an escalation against all of us and must be confronted," said Joint List MK Ahmed Tibi, according to the Lebanese Al Mayadeen news website.Al Mayadeen also reported that the Druze men were on their way to Damascus for religious purposes.Israeli Druze are the only Arabic minority in the country who are regularly drafted into the IDF, with many members of the community who had volunteered for military service in 1948 during the War of Independence, and many others having risen to senior positions in the IDF ranks.Last year, the Israeli Druze community was in uproar over supposed racism and discrimination in the controversial "Nation State" law, that left a lot of non-Jewish Israelis feeling like second-class citizens.

