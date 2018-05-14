Erekat: Trump promoting international anarchy with embassy move

Senior Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat condemned the Trump Administration's decision to open the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, the eve of "Nakba Day," stating that its support of Israel "is promoting international anarchy."



"As the Palestinian people continue to endure 70 years of ongoing Nakba, ethnic cleansing and exile, as well as over 50 years of occupation, the US administration has chosen to celebrate it by moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," said Erekat.





Erekat accused the US of violating international law, saying the decision was the latest in a long line of moves undermining the chance of reaching a peace agreement."Just as it previously did with UNESCO and by withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, the Trump Administration is promoting international anarchy by supporting Israel and its blatant and systematic violations of international legitimacy resolutions," said Erekat.IDF jets distributed leaflets to Gaza Strip residents on Monday morning ahead of large Nakba Day and anti-embassy move protests expected to take place along the Gaza-Israel border, warning them not to approach the security fence."You are taking part in violent riots which jeopardize your lives. Hamas is taking advantage of you in order to hide its failures and is threatening you and your family members' well-being," read one Arabic-language leaflet distributed by the IDF.A further leaflet distributed by the IDF encouraged Gazans to question the motives of the Hamas government in control of the southern enclave.In March, Erekat said Palestinians should suspend recognition of Israel until it recognizes the "State of Palestine.""President Trump has wanted to remove Jerusalem from the negotiations table," Erekat said in a statement."Instead, he has removed the United States from the negotiations table. We have no option but to implement the recommendations of the Central Council to suspend recognition of Israel until Israel recognizes Palestine."The Executive Committee has yet to suspend recognition of Israel.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this story.