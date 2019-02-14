Fatah official: Israeli Auschwitz killing Palestinians exists in every city

Jibril Rajoub.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Fatah official Jibril Rajoub spoke on Palestinian media on Wednesday, claiming that "in every city in Palestine, from Rafah to Jenin, there is an Israeli Auschwitz to massacre Palestinians."
This message comes in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Warsaw to attend the Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East, a US-Poland sponsored event which opened on Wednesday night.
"If there will be cocktail parties and toasts with Netanyahu and the Arabs, we will indeed view it as a mistake and a knife [in the back]," Rajoub, the Fatah Central Committee secretary, said. "They are welcoming Netanyahu in Warsaw in order to remind us of the Holocaust and Auschwitz."
Rajoub is not the first to discredit the Warsaw conference. PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat said last week that it “is an attempt at bypassing the Arab Peace Initiative [from 2002] and destroying the Palestinian national project.”
Fatah spokesman Osama Qawasmeh, similarly to Rajoub, said that any Arab leader who meets with Netanyahu at the Warsaw conference is "stabbing Jerusalem and our Palestinian people."
