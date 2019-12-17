if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
Gaza exports first ever shipment of strawberries to England

After recent weeks saw the first-ever shipment of Gazan strawberries to Gulf countries, Five tons of Gazan strawberries left Ben-Gurion Airport for England on Tuesday after being shipped in from Gaza

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 17:08
Gazan Strawberries (photo credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Gazan Strawberries
(photo credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
In the last month, the strawberry-growing season has officially begun in the Gaza Strip – and for the first time, the Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) for Gaza has coordinated an effort to export cases of goods from the Gaza Strip to England.
On Tuesday, around five tonnes of strawberries were shipped to England via Ben-Gurion Airport. Last week a similar amount was sent to the UAE and Qatar via the Allenby Crossing.
Since the beginning of the season, more than 450 tonnes of strawberries from the Gaza Strip were exported abroad and to Judea and Samaria.
The widespread export of strawberries over the past few weeks to the Judea and Samaria region and to various countries around the world reflects the centrality of the agricultural sector in Gaza and its significant contribution to the Palestinian economy in the Gaza Strip.
The strawberry-growing sector spreads over 1,800 acres in the northern Gaza Strip this year, compared with 1,200 acres last year. The industry employs about 1,500 Gazan farmers and provides a livelihood to thousands of families in the Strip.
Head of the Economic Department at the Gaza CLA, Maj. Anwar Ghanem, said: "The strawberry-growing sector in the Gaza Strip is very productive in a variety of ways, and significant both agriculturally and economically for the Gaza Strip. The export of strawberries to England, as well as to the Judea and Samaria area and to several countries around the world, makes possible the strengthening and broadening of this branch of agriculture, while supporting thousands of farmers and their families. It also opens an avenue for continued growth in the sector and for the blessings of a good livelihood."



