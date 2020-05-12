IDF soldier killed during arrest raid in West Bank

An IDF soldier was killed after a large rock was thrown at his head while troops were carrying out arrests in the Palestinian town of Ya'bad in the northern West Bank on Tuesday morning.

The soldier was identified as 21-year-old Staff Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal, from Ramat Gan.

Troops from the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion had been carrying out a series of arrests in the village and had detained four wanted Palestinians-– two suspected of involvement in a terrorist organization, and two suspected of throwing stones.

At around 4.30 AM, after completing the arrests, troops began to leave the village when a group of 10 locals began throwing stones towards the troops who were making their way out of the village by foot.

“The rock hit the soldier directly in the head,” IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman told reporters. “The soldier was wearing a helmet. But it hit him at an angle.”

According to Zilberman, the rock was smaller than half a meter and was thrown from the roof of one of the homes on the outskirt of the village.

As troops were unable to identify who threw the stone, soldiers did not open fire in return.

Ben Yigal received treatment from medics at the scene before being evacuated to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center’s intensive care unit by helicopter, where he succumbed to his wounds. He is the first IDF soldier killed in the past year.

The military has opened a preliminary investigation and troops are currently in the village searching for the Palestinians who threw the stone towards the soldier.

The family has been notified and he has been posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant first class.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his condolences to the family and “like what has happened in all cases in recent years, Israel's long arm will find the terrorist.”

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett promised that the IDF would catch the terrorists responsible for Ben Ygal’s death and also extended his condolences to the family.

"Staff Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal fell tonight while defending Israel's security. The IDF and the security forces will find the lowly terrorists responsible for this, and we will settle accounts with them,” he said.

President Reuven Rivlin also sent his condolences to the Ben Yigal family, saying that “we are heartbroken in the face of the bright youth who was cut down in his prime. I am confident that our forces will find the despicable terrorists and bring them to justice.”