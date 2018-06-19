Greenblatt welcomes meetings between Netanyahu, Abdullah

The resumption of meetings between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan's King Abdullah is “very important to both countries and to the entire region,” US Mideast negotiator Jason Greenblatt wrote in a twitter post on Tuesday.



This tweet followed Monday's meeting in Amman between the Israeli and Jordanian leaders, the first between the two that was made public since November 2014. They are believed to have met secretly since then, however.





Greenblatt is scheduled to travel to the region later this week with US President Donald Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Greenblatt wrote that he was “happy to see” Abdullah and Netanyahu “resuming meeting with regards to key issues.”While the Palestinians are refusing to meet with Kushner and Greenblatt during their visit here, the US officials are scheduled to travel to Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. This will be their second visit to the region in just over a month, having come to Jerusalem in mid-May for the ceremony marking the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem.The PMO issued a short statement late Monday night saying that Netanyahu and Abdullah discussed “regional developments and advancing the peace process, and bilateral relations.” The PMO said that Netanyahu reiterated in his meeting with Abdullah Israel's commitment to maintaining the status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem.The Royal Palace in Amman put out a more lengthy statement at about the same time that said Abdullah, after meeting Netanyahu for a “short visit,” stressed “the need to make progress in efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution and in accordance with international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.”According to the statement, Abdullah “reaffirmed that the only way to achieve peace and stability in the region is by reaching a two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace and security.”Regarding Jerusalem, the Jordanian statement said that the city's status “must be settled as part of final status issues on the basis of the two-state solution, underlining the importance of the holy city for Muslims and Christians, as it is for Jews, and reiterating that the holy city is key to achieving peace in the region.”This wording is in contrast to that used by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and other senior PA officials who -- when referring to Jerusalem -- often omit any Jewish connection to the city.Regarding the bilateral topics discussed in the Abdullah-Netanyahu meeting, the Jordanian statement mentioned the Red Sea-Dead Sea Water Conveyance Project, and that “an agreement was reached to study lifting restrictions on exports to the West Bank, a step that would bolster commercial and investment exchange between the Jordanian and the Palestinian markets.”Netanyahu was accompanied by Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, Netanyahu's Chief of Staff Yoav Horowitz, Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman, National Economic Council Professor head Avi Simhon, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Eliezer Toledano, and a representative from the National Security Council.The Jordanian team included Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Adnan Jundi, and senior advisors to Abdullah Manar Dabbas and Mohamad Al Ississ.