Hezbollah will attack Israel if the United States responds to missile attacks carried out by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday night, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency."We in no way consider the Zionist regime (of Israel) to be separate from the criminal US regime in these crimes," the IRGC warned in a statement."We warn the Great Satan, the bloodthirsty and arrogant regime of the US, that any new wicked act or further agression (against Iran) will bring about more painful and crushing responses," stressed the IRGC.The IRGC warned on their Telegram channel that they would attack Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Haifa in Israel if Iranian soil is targeted, according to CNN.Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at targeted US bases in Iraq on Tuesday night in retaliation for the killing of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani last week. The Pentagon said that the missiles were launched from Iran.